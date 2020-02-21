I am thinking of asking the editor of this periodical to change the name of this column to “The Wine Searcher” because I enjoy finding wines and wineries that are not in the common view.
All of the wines I write about are available on the internet while many are also in general distribution.
I have always preached that much of the fun of wine is trying new varieties and/or little known producers.
Recently, two gems from a winery that was unknown to me, crossed my desk or should I say my palate; the wines of Spanish Springs Vineyards (oceanowines.com/Wines).
My first view of the label made me think that it was a wine from Spain.
Upon further observation I found that the wine was made right here in San Luis Obispo County of California.
Spanish Springs Vineyard Oceano 2018 Pinot Noir ($45). There are few who will contest the fact that the climate in Burgundy France is very favorable to the Pinot Noir grape. There are also few who will doubt that the Pinot Noir wines of Burgundy are among the finest in the world. California also produces some excellent Pinot Noir wines but they are ALWAYS judged by the wines of Burgundy. This wine may change all of that. To begin with, the Spanish Springs Vineyard is located just a mile and a half from the Pacific Ocean, allowing it to benefit from the cooler winds and morning fog which Burgundian vines love. Happy grapes make outstanding wines and that is made obvious by this Pinot Noir. Like most of the better Pinot Noirs, this wine is deeply colored and has a noticeable body, all good qualities. The aroma is kaleidoscopic; an ever changing display of strawberry; cranberry, tobacco all, balanced by just the right amount of oak. The flavor is just as expansive and explosive as is the aroma and concentrates on pomegranate, blackberry, and boysenberry with just the right amount of oak in the background. The finish reprises the aroma but it is also blessed with that very elusive and rarely found suggestion of incense. This is a grand wine in both meanings of the term; it is big and it is regal and a pleasure to drink. While I do not condone the system of numbering wines, if I did, out of a possible 100, I would give this wine a 128.
Spanish Springs Vineyard Oceano 2017 Chardonnay ($38). The other big gun of Burgundian wine is Chardonnay. California does produce some very excellent Chardonnays but again, the touchstone is the Burgundian Montrachet. American Chardonnays have competed with the best of the French wines and in many instances came out on top. I believe that this wine could easily hold its own against the best of the best French Chardonnays. You can tell that the Oceano vintners mean business just by the color of this wine; a deep yellow. The color indicates that this is a wine that has body and that becomes obvious after the first taste when you can feel the weight of the wine in your mouth. This easy drinking wine runs the entire gamut of the aromas and flavors that can be found in a Chardonnay; melon, peach, apple, vanilla, honey, pear, ginger, lemon and of course, oak. None of these flavors are overpowering and none dominates as they mingle and merge into a glorious flavor experience. The finish reprises the flavor with the addition of that creamy sensation that marks a fine Chardonnay. I must admit that so many of the “weak sisters” that call themselves Chardonnay have turned me and many other wine enthusiasts off to the variety. This wine has resurrected the love and respect that I once had for a Chardonnay. I may have gone a bit overboard in reviewing the Oceano wines but when I find excellence I enjoy shouting it to my readers. While a bit above the affordable price range, this Chardonnay is worth its price and then some.
