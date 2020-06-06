Have you ever captured your dream or even come close? My dream has been to sample a $10 bottle of wine that drinks like a hundred dollar bottle of wine.
Please don’t not get your hopes up and expect me to write about one; it has not happened… yet.
What has happened is that I have found some super affordable wines that come very close to my dream and I would like to share them with you.
Cycles Gladiator 2018 Pinot Noir ($12.95). If you have read me for any length of time you know that I glory in the title “The Pinot Noir Curmudgeon.” I will not write about any Pinot Noir that does not live up to my expectation; print space is too scares to waste on junk. The Cycles Gladiator 2018 Pinot Noir deserves the space. The Cycles vintners carefully selected grapes from various Pinot Noir regions in California including the Edna Valley, Napa Valley, Santa Barbera, Monterey County and the Anderson Valley, all prime Pinot Noir grape producing regions. I will not go into any long-winded and flowery descriptions of this wine but I will tell you it brought a smile to my face, and for a Pinot Noir Curmudgeon, that smile tells the whole story.
Cycles Gladiator 2017 Merlot ($12.95). The name this wine should be is “how the heck Merlot” because I do not know how the heck they could get grapes from the famed Margarita Vineyard of Paso Robles and still keep the price affordable, and I’m afraid to find out. However they got the grapes, this is a beautiful example of a variety that has been mistreated by so many other vintners in California that it resulted in a drop in its popularity. This Merlot features chocolate and cherry as the main aromas and flavors that continue on to the long finish. My comment on this wine; “I’m still smiling."
Cycles Gladiator 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon ($12.95). I do not know if I should call it a religious experience or a great enlightenment, but my faith in affordable, quality wines has been reestablished. Cabernet Sauvignon is the world’s most popular red wine variety and any interloper into this august assemblage that does not meet the quality standards expected of the variety is immediately disregarded and discarded. This Cabernet Sauvignon displays all of the flavors and aromas that the name implies. The aroma is fruity and laced with cherry, raspberry and plum. In the mouth the wine is big, bold and concentrated featuring dark fruit and, because the wine was cask aged for 12 months, oak. It is an exceptional wine for the money and, if I might add, a pleasure to drink… “Big smile.”
Cycles Gladiator 2018 Petite Sirah ($12.95). This is a dynamic and expansive wine, that has been aged for 13 month in oak and, displays dark summer berries and chocolate as the dominating the aroma and flavor with obvious hints of vanilla and oak. The finish is long, laced with the impression of blueberries and cracked black pepper. If you have never tried a Petite Sirah, try this one and perhaps get a new favorite. “Another big smile.”
Cycles Gladiator 2018 Chardonnay ($12.95). This one is hard, very hard. I have tasted so many mediocre and downright poor Chardonnays in recent years that I approach the variety with much trepidation. This bargain basement Chard totally fooled me; it was one of the best I have tasted in a long time regardless of price. Half the batch or the wine was age in French oak barrels and half in American oak which resulted in a well balanced Chardonnay and one that came close to my dream. All of the flavors and aromas that should be a Chardonnay are there, right up front and not hidden in a cloud of oak. If you have become bored with the Chardonnay losers on the market today, try this one, it will brighten your day and your pallet as it did mine.
