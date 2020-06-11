For years, Rosé wines had been the orphan of the wine industry.
In the past, no wine columnist worth their salt would dare to write anything about Rosé wines in fear of ruining his/here reputation.
That always seemed strange, as there were parts of the world that have been producing Rosé wines for centuries.
In fact, Rosé wines were a favorite in ancient Rome and many of the upper class Roman owned their own personal vineyards in the Provence region of eastern France so as to assure a constant uninterrupted supply of quality wines.
With the modern day demise of wine snobbery in this country and the acceptance of the drinking of wine with meals by the average citizen, Rosé wines were rediscovered.
The popularity of Rosé wine was catapulted into prominence with the introduction of a sweet Zinfandel Rosé by Bob Trinchero of Sutter Home Vineyards and as they like to say, the rest is history.
Since then, the dry Rosé wines, have risen from the position of an “also ran” in the wine world to a wine style that stands head and shoulders with the best of them.
Rosé wines are perfect for warm weather and since the warm weather is approaching there are a few I would like to introduce you to.
Mathilde Grand Ferrage 2019 Cotes de Provence Rosé ($24.99). Mathilde Chapoutier is a member of one of the most famous winemaking families in France. Believe it or not, that alone indicates that any wine that carries the Chapoutier name on the label will be several steps above the ordinary to protect the family’s reputation. There are few in the field of wines, who do not believe that the dry rosé wines from the Cote de Provence in France, are among the finest of the style to be found anywhere. The Mathilde Grand Ferrage 2019 Cotes de Provence Rosé displays an inviting salmon pink color and the wispy aroma of peaches, pears, and red summer fruits. The flavor stresses summer berries but in light refined amounts. This wine, as with any rosé wine, should be served slightly chilled and it will go very well with spicy foods as well as Asian and Pacific Rim specialties and is an absolute standout when served with Thai foods.
Sainte-Victoire 2019 Cotes de Provence Rosé ($19.99). I must again state that one should never judge a wine by its price. I have sampled a $128 bottle of wine that was not worth anywhere near its price and $9.95 Pinot Noir that was terrific. The Sainte-Victoire 2019 Cotes de Provence Rosé is not a lesser wine than the previous one but a wine from a different vineyard and thus possesses different characteristics. This Rosé opens with the aroma of fresh cut flowers followed by raspberries and a hint of spice. The flavor reprises the aroma with the cherry being the most prominent. The finish, which is almost impossible to describe, is a basket of summer fruits and flowers. Served slightly chilled, it is the perfect wine to be enjoyed outdoors or as the accompaniment to a quiet romantic dinner; after all, it is French. If all of this indicates that I really liked this wine, the answerer is one monstrous OUI.
Il Poggione 2019 Brancato Rosato ($19.99). It would be unfair and perhaps even prejudicial for me not to include an Italian rosé. This Italian offering take a different turn than the French in that, this wine was made from 100% Sangiovese grapes and it shares many of the flavor and aroma properties with its famous red parent. With this wine, it is the red summer fruits such as cherry, plum, strawberry, and blackberries that abound in the aroma with a host of summer flowers and spice in the background. The finish is, to say the least, is dramatic and extremely long. With Rosé wines becoming the favorite summer beverage, Il Poggione 2019 Brancato Rosato fits in perfectly with the warm weather cuisine and style of living.
