March is also a busy month in the wine industry.
It is the time when new wines are being bottled, equipment cleaned and sanitized, some serious evaluation of aging wines is taking place and the already-bottled wines are being labeled, packed and shipped.
In the vineyards, the vines are being check on how they fared through the winter, old vines pulled out and new ones planted.
Among the busiest of the wineries is Dry Creek Vineyards, a producer that is famed for the continuous quality of their wines.
I was privileged to taste a few of their recent releases and it is my pleasure to report that they are up to their reputation for quality.
Dry Creek Valley 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon ($30). It takes guts, chutzpah and an act above unparalleled bravery to put out a cab no matter what the price. I am glad that they have done away with duels of honor, as I believe that when Cabernet Sauvignon is the topic among wine lovers, the event could, at times, get quite animated. The Dry Creek Valley 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon is a wine that could satisfy all sides of such a discussion. Not at all your "run of the mill" cab, this wine consists of 80% Cabernet Sauvignon, 15% Merlot , 2% Malbec and 1% Petit Verdot in the French tradition but its California grapes makes this wine not a knockoff, but a true American. The aroma is body, big, bold and a fiesta of berry and dark fruit scents with the most obvious being cranberry, black currents and dark cherry. These aromas are constantly changing while in the glass and are inviting as well as intriguing. The flavor, which is very concentrated, is as interesting and dynamic as is the aroma. There are the expected flavors of cassis and deep dark berries but there is also a hint of cherries and cranberries. This wine is velvety soft and not overly tannic so it can be enjoyed right now instead of having to wait several years for it to soften. I believe that even the most devoted classical style Cabernet lover will enjoy this wine as will the novice.
Dry Creek Vineyard 2017 Meritage ($35). The name Meritage has been almost universally adopted as the title for a red wine made with a blend of several red wines that are all related to the Cabernet Sauvignon. This is a wine of massive proportions offering all of the regal elegance Meritage wines are famous for. In this Meritage, the leading player is 69% Merlot in concert with 10% Cabernet Franc, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon, 9% Malbec and 2% Petit Verdot. Meritage wines often represent the best a winery has to offer and such is the case with the Dry Creek 201 Meritage, and this wine upholds the last statement. This vibrant ruby colored wine is alive with the aromas of black cherries, currants, licorice, oak and spice. The cherry, currants and oak aromas are focused in the flavor and carry through to a long and complex finish. Here to we have a wine designed to present to the public a wine that has been designed to compliment American meals and the American palate and is a wine that is definitely worth its price.
Dry Creek Vineyards 2018 Block 10 Chardonnay ($34). Chardonnays come and Chardonnays go and to tell the truth, most of them are boring. There is however, nothing boring about this almost-perfect offering from Dry Creek. Here is a wine that displays all of the character and elegance of the fabled Chardonnay wines of old. Apple, pear, spice and soft oak mark the aroma with just the faintest hint of citrus. After a few moments exposed to the air, additional aromas of honeysuckle and candied ginger can be easily detected along with a hint of lemon. The finish can only be described as a never ending kaleidoscope of soft fruit flavors. This is an excellent Chardonnay and it can and will restore your faith in the variety.
