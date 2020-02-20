Politicians and scientists look into our future while historians and wine columnists live in the past.
The historian part of the last sentence is understandable while the wine columnist part may seem a bit cloudy.
There is almost no way to sample a freshly made wine unless you make it yourself.
A newly-made wine is a fiery thing that will almost positively turn you off.
After fermentation, a wine must be given some time to naturally clear and the operative term here is t-i-m-e.
White wines need several months to recover from their birth pains while a red wine may need years.
There are a few exceptions to the last statement but that is what they represent, minor and uninteresting wines.
This is the time of the year when most wineries ship out the latest wines that have met their quality standards.
Frank Family Vineyards, a wine producer who draws its fruit from the prestigious Napa Valley, has released its latest vintages and I was privileged to sample them.
Frank Family Vineyards 2016 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($58). The King of the reds upholds its regal reputation with this offering from the Frank Family Vineyards. This wine is a California show piece, displaying all of the classical attributes of a Cabernet Sauvignon but in the big, wide open California style. The aroma of this full-bodied wine displays red and black currant, cocoa and blackberry. The flavor offers mocha, cedar, vanilla and oak. The tannins are restrained and modestly soft, but not too soft, that the wine can still be bottle aged. A long and fruity finish caps off the wine. Forget about what best goes with a Cabernet Sauvignon and just enjoy this wine, it is proof that great Cabs can be made in the United States.
Frank Family Vineyards 2017 Napa Valley Zinfandel ($38). The often maligned and ridiculed Zinfandel rises to astronomical heights with this gem from the Frank Family. A small bit of Petite Sirah was introduced to the wine to add a bit of extra flavor to the wine. The dominant flavor is raspberry, and there is plenty of that. Surrounding the raspberry are the flavors of black cherry, plum, raspberry and black currents all of which carry though to a full flavored finish. There is also just the right amount of oak to add further interest and complexity along with a dignified amount of tannin, assuring that it can age well over the next few years if you so desire. To all red wine lovers; this is not a wine to be missed.
Frank Family Vineyards 2017 Carneros Chardonnay ($38). This is a bright and crisp wine, which presents a fine balance between the fruit flavors and the acid. The traditional California Chardonnay aromas of apple, citrus and spice carry over to the flavor where they mingle with vanilla and soft oak. The flavor stresses the fruits found in the aroma along with melon and hazelnut then ending in soft summer fruits and creamy mouth feel. The mineral element that is imparted to grapes grown in the Carneros region of the Napa Valley becomes very obvious with the first sip. If you have become estranged from Chardonnay because of some of the weak and uninteresting examples on the market today, look up, this wine will reestablish your faith in the variety.
Frank Family Vineyards 2018 Carneros Pinot Noir ($38). The only red wine that can compete with the Cabernet Sauvignon is the equally regal Pinot Noir. The grapes for this wine come from the Carneros district of the Napa Valley, an area that is universally acknowledged as producing some of the finest Pinot Noir grapes grown anywhere in the world. The aroma is resplendent with ripe cherries and summer red berries with a background of red licorice, sweet clove and cherries and oak. There is also a haunting mineral background that marks this wine as coming from the Carneros district. This wine will definitely revive faded taste buds.
