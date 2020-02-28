I have again been asked by a reader if I am paid or in some other way remunerated by wineries to write about their wines.
I will clear that up in one emphatic word; NO!
If I was paid by the wineries, my columns would be less than worthless.
I will tell you that I do receive wine from wineries or their representatives to sample and perhaps write about, but a free bottle of wine will not in any way impress me nor color my opinion.
Another point is selling price.
I must determine if a wine is worthy of its selling price.
That fact alone made me reject a $155 bottle of wine as definitely not worth even close to its price and then laud over a $9 bottle of Gallo Hearty Burgundy.
The prices I quote are the MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) and are often offered at a lower price at the point of purchase.
Three Finger Jack 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon ($21.99). Are the makers of Three Finger Jack Cabernet Sauvignon taking a page from the Australian’s by naming of wines after old time highwayman (Kelly’s Revenge Shiraz). Three Finger Jack was a brazen highwayman who robed gold shipments during the California gold rush period. I hope that we will not be deluged with wines named after old time villains. If so, I might soon be writing about latest vintage of Al Capone Chianti, or perhaps the ever popular Lucky Luciano Pinot Grigio or the politically correct Meyer Lansky Concord or the Bugsy Segal Blackberry cordial and nothing could be better for the "Fall" than an Abe Rellis Rosé (Google the name). There is even a wine that uses the maker's family name of Flegenheimer, which was also the real family name of the vicious gangster Dutch Schultz. Sounds kind of silly doesn’t it. If the wine is good and an excellent buy for the price, we can bypass the name and just enjoy the wine. This wine is a brand new tune on a familiar melody and its affordable price makes it even better so give it a try I am sure it will impress you.
The Federalist Bourbon Barrel 2016 Res Blend ($21.99). It was the French that set standard for the stylish direction for Red Wine wines and that direction had been written in stone and strictly adhered to for centuries. American winemakers are tinkerers, and what could be more fun to tinker with than a red wine. It is the normal procedure to age a Red Wine for months in oak casks to mellow the wine which, when new, can be fierce. Oak aging softens the wine while adding a background hint of oak and vanilla. The Latest trend is to transfer the aged wine to used, Bourbon whisky barrels for an additional several months where it picks up some of the flavors and nuances of the Bourbon. There is however, no increase in the alcohol content, just in flavor and some additional softening. The results are amazing, changing a “formula” red wine to a beverage with greater levels of enjoyment. The only comparison I can come up with is the Bourbon aging transforms a wine from a fine beverage to a sensory experience. For this wine, the classical method of aging in oak barrels was carried out for six months to soften and mellow the wine. The wine was then transferred to used, well charred Bourbon whisky barrels for an additional six months where it picked up some of the flavors and nuances of the Bourbon. There is no increase in the alcohol content of the wine, just in flavor and some additional softening. The resulting wine is to say the least astounding. The aroma is a gust of blackberries followed by brown sugar, dark coffee and a hint of smoke. The flavor reprises the aroma and leads to an astounding finish. While the finish is big, fruity and delightful it is the softness and silky mouth feel that most impressed me. This wine is a must to try.
