I believe that the average American consumer has become a little leery of all the “stuff” they see advertised on TV.
Most of it is junk and not worth the “only $19.95, free shipping and we will send you a second one for a small additional fee,” that they advertised.
The wine industry also suffers in a similar manner.
As a holdover from Prohibition (enacted in 1919), wine companies are still restricted in the ways they may advertise and the content of those ads.
Consumers must therefore rely on writers to tell them what is available in the marketplace and give some sort of information on the wine.
With prices on all items rising, a consumer will not plunk down his/her money on something that is totally unknown to them and I truly do not blame them.
It is my job to point the wine consumer toward worthy choices that they probably might never have tried without a nudge; consider this a nudge.
The Paring 2017 Pinot Noir ($25). This is a Pinot Noir of character, stature and an excellent ambassador of the variety. The aroma is a mélange of strawberries and red raspberries, black cherries mingled with oak. In the flavor department, the true capabilities of the Pinot Noir grape are explored to its fullest with black cherries dominating and hints of vanilla and soft oak in the background. The finish remains true to the variety and is long, complex, and if I might add, memorable. As a confirmed Pinot Noir lover, I enjoyed this wine and consider it to be an excellent buy for the money.
The Paring 2017 Chardonnay ($25). This is a Chardonnay that is definitely made to appeal to the American taste. Big, wide open and complex tropical fruit flavors and aromas are the hallmark of this wine. Pineapple is the most obvious of these tropical flavors and it carries right through to the finish that is soft, creamy and very smooth. Even if you are a charter member of the ABC Club (Anything But Chardonnay), this is a white wine you can drink and enjoy. It is so good that you may even resign from the ABC Club.
The Paring 2017 Syrah ($25). If you are a red wine fan, you probably have tried a Syrah and you know what a fine wine it can be; if you have not tried one, you have missed a real treat. The aroma has the variety's trademark of cherry and raspberry flavors with a spice and oak background. This is a soft and easy to drink wine that can, like a red Zinfandel, accompany a very broad spectrum of foods. The Paring 2017 Syrah wine takes these attributes one step further and raises the variety to new dimensions of opulence. It is an elegant wine of elegant proportions and shows exactly why Syrah wines are gaining in popularity around the world.
The Paring 2017 Sauvignon Blanc ($25). Sauvignon Blanc grapes can produce wines in the fruity California style or the classical style. The Paring 2017 Sauvignon Blanc lives in both worlds. It has the grassy component of the classical wines, which has been purposely played down so that the fruitiness of the California style can come through. This effect allows this wine to be served with a wider spectrum of foods, will nicely accompany poultry and the lighter meats as well as seafood and is also a standout as a sipping wine. The quality of this wine belies its very reasonable price.
The Paring 2017 Red ($25). The name of this wine is really three letters that could portend trouble, RED. Not knowing the grapes used to make that generic wine could result in one that you may not like. Fear not, this wine is not only good, it is remarkable. The components each contribute their own specific flavors and aromas to the final blend but in such a way that one varieties contribution does not overpower another but harmonize to produce a delightful wine.
