It appears that Spanish winemakers are are concentrating on the United States as a marketplace.
A host of Spanish wines are arriving on our shores almost every day.
As the prices of domestic wines have been steadily on the increase, many of the Spanish wines still remain in the affordable area.
The question now arises, “ are the Spanish wines any good?”
I can tell you, for a fact, YES THEY ARE.
While at one time the wines of Spain were of lesser quality, in the past 30 years, by adopting the modern techniques, they have done a one eighty and are currently the equal of wines made anywhere in the world.
I fear that if Spanish wines get any more popular, we will start drinking their wines from the traditional Spanish bota bag.
Just FYI, the bota bag is a leather bag with a spout at the bottom that one holds over the head at full arms length and directs the wine into the mouth.
As you have probably already observed, aim is everything but the Spanish enjoy presenting their ancient and unusual way of drinking wine to the tourists. Be assured that almost all of the Spanish still use wine glasses when they are not showing off for the tourists.
Another point of interest with Spanish wines is that the ethnocentric Iberians enjoy incorporating their local native grapes into the blend to give their wines that very identifiable and enjoyable Spanish signature.
I recently had the opportunity to sample three very typical Spanish wines that I would like to call to your attention.
As a side note, all of these wines are available on the internet.
Virgen del Galir Godello Valdeorras ($21). This wine was a pleasant surprise. I had never sampled a wine made only from the very Spanish Godello grape and I approached this wine with some trepidation. Much to my delight (I was going to say surprise) the wine was, to borrow a term, fascinating. I was then informed the Godello grape has been cultivated and made into wine from time immemorial and was a favorite in Roman times. The flavors and aromas that one would expect from a white wine were all there but they were, rearranged. Citrus is the most prominent aroma followed by pear and a hint of peach. This wine also presents a feature not often found in white wine, a positive and very enticing minerality. The finish is clean, fresh, and highlighted by the mineral element. If you want an interesting white wine experience, this is the wine to try,
CVNE Monopole 2019 Rioja Viura ($15). This wine is another journey into a little-known white grape wine variety that the Spanish have keeping to themselves, the Viura. The aroma is somewhat reminiscent of a Gewürztraminer displaying, the very prominent aromas of spring flowers in abundance and white fruits such as apple, pear and fresh white grapes. The finish is soft and smooth and displays a host of summer fruits that last for a very long time. This wine is another journey away from the familiar and into the realm of the new and interesting.
Vina Real Rioja Tempranillo Rosado ($14). This is a rosé wine that has been made in the true Spanish tradition. I believe that one cannot sample the Vina Real Rioja Tempranillo Rosado without smiling. The wine was made with Garnacha, Tempranillo and Viura grapes that had been left on the vine until they reached optimum ripeness, which in itself, is dangerous because all sorts of weather events could ruin the entire crop. With this wine, it is the red summer fruits that abound in the aroma but the white fruits such as peach, apple, and apricot can also be detected. Here too the finish is, to say the least, dramatic. Again, in this wine the fine hand of a Spanish vintner is obvious. With Rosé wines becoming the favorite summer beverage, this Spanish import fits in perfectly.
