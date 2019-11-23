Do you remember back in the fifth grade, when you first heard about the Spanish Armada?
Well don’t look now but there is another Spanish armada at sea, right now and headed, not for Britain, but to the U.S.A.
This armada is not violent in any way but a friendly armada loaded with cargo containers.
Inside these containers are some interesting, well-made and very affordable wines.
The Spanish winemakers learned their trade from the French then perfected it under the tutelage of California winemakers and in the past 20 years their wines have improved dramatically.
Spanish wine producers live in two worlds, a world of classical wines and a world of wines made from grapes that are indigenous to Spain.
The classical wines are just that, wines that adhere to the flavor and quality standards we are all accustomed to and set centuries ago.
The wines made from the local grapes reflect the Spanish personality, bright, happy fun loving and definitely making a statement of their own.
Whichever variety you prefer, Spanish wines are interesting, well-made and worthy of your attention.
Vinas de Paniza 2017 Syrah ($12). The Spanish version of the familiar Syrah takes on a very Spanish representation of the variety. While most Syrah wines are red in color, this bold, full bodied Iberian offering presents an intense garnet color that begs a first sip. That first sip introduces a wine that has a bright fruit and spice aroma that is intermingled with hints of chocolate, mushrooms, clove and tobacco. This is an exceptional wine that is a perfect accompaniment to the host of those spicy Szechwan Chinese dishes, grilled and roasted meats and practically anywhere a red wine is called for. While Syrah wines are becoming commonplace, the Vinas de Paniza 2017 Syrah most certainly is not.
Castillo Ducay White 2017 ($10). This is a dry white wine made form the locally grown Macabeo grape. Castillo Ducay White is a departure from our familiar white wines. The dominant flavor and aroma is that of apples and pears but there are a myriad of other fruit flavors to be found just below the surface. This is the perfect white wine for those vegetarian and vegan dishes, as it seems to enhance the flavors of these foods rather than compete with them. This is a really interesting wine and definitely a departure from the “usual” white wines.
El Circo ($10). El Circo translates as The Circus and it is a very apropos name for this very entertaining Tempranillo wine. El Circo is a circus of ever changing flavors and aromas of strawberry, raspberry, vanilla and oak. This is an outstanding example of a Tempranillo, a grape that the Spanish truly know all about and how to make outstanding wines from it. This well made and very affordable wine displays a deep, almost black ruby color, an aroma which is red fruits and just a hint of pepper and vanilla. The flavor is blackberries, blueberries and oak with hints of vanilla and spice in the background. This is a very fruity wine and reminiscent of a quality Cabernet Sauvignon in its fresh fruit flavor.
Beronia 2015 Rioja Crianza ($14.99). This wine, like most of the Rioja red wines, is made from the indigenous Tempranillo grape with small amounts Garnacha and Mazeulo grapes blended in. The amazing thing about wines made with the Tempranillo grape is that they are capable of incredibly long lives. The Beronia Rioja Crianza is a fine example of a Rioja wine but with an interesting turn on aging. The wine was aged in barrels made of American oak staves and a French oak top for 12 months, producing a wine that displays a nose that is heavy with oak and just a hint of pepper and vanilla. The flavor stresses fresh cherries and hints of ripe blueberries with oak and vanilla in the background. This very fruity wine ends in a finish that is reminiscent of a quality Beaujolais.
