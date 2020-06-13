I do not know about you, but I am getting a bit depressed with the coronoavirus stuff.
Like you, I have and still am following all of the rules; hand washing, face mask, disinfectants, social distancing and I need a break from all the gloom and doom on TV to lift my spirits.
Since it is spring, a time for brightness, happiness and joy, I am going to turn to one of the happiest and most uplifting beverages of all time, sparkling wines and my choice will be the excellent sparkling wine of California’s own, Domaine Carneros.
Still or sparkling, wine is wine and has always been a beverage to accompany meals, and should not be wasted by spraying on wining football teams, basketball teams or tiddlywinks champions.
There is however, one wine world question I have always wanted to have answered.
Who decided that sparkling wines were to be reserved solely for celebrations?
I believe that a statue should be erected to that person and put in a place where the pigeons may have their way with it.
Serving a sparkling wine can raise a meat loaf dinner to the heights of a gourmet feast. If a sparkling wine with dinner might sound strange to you, my comment is “don’t knock it until you have tried it."
Domaine Chandon 2016 Brut Cuvee ($33). Brut means dry, and this well-crafted wine displays all of the elegance and style that is the hallmark of a fine dry sparkling wine. This wine, as are all of the sparkling wines of Domaine Carneros, has been made by the labor intensive classic fashion, fermented and carbonated in the same bottle in which it will be sold. The 2016 Brut wine features Carneros grown Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes and as slight departure from the norm, there was a bit of bit of Pinot Gris added to further expand and enhance the aroma and flavor. This wine maintains a perfect balance and displays the flavors of lime, green apple and green tea, toast and almonds. Domaine Chandon Brut is the perfect to make a simple dinner quite romantic.
Domaine Chandon Cuvee de la Pompadour Rosé ($44). If I may quote Domaine Carneros on the naming of this wine, “The Domaine Carneros Cuvée de la Pompadour Brut Rosé, celebrates the life and times of Madame de Pompadour (the great courtesan and mistress of Louis XV) who is credited for the famous comment. Champagne is the only wine a woman can drink and remain beautiful." To achieve the pink color of this wine, the vintners at Domaine Chandon used a bit more Pinot Noir than the usual blend. The extra Pinot Noir bestows a delightful cherry-berry element but the wine retains the smoothness and finesse of a fine Chardonnay The Domaine Chandon Cuvee de la Pompadour Rosé is an elite wine that can hold its own with the best of the French rosé Champagne. Its American birthplace offers the fullness of the fruit while maintaining the classical elegance of a true Champagne. This wine is more a treat than a beverage; it is also an experience.
Domaine Chandon 2014 Extra Brut ($45). The 2014 Extra Brut wine is a Domaine Chandon show piece. This style of sparkling wine is only rarely produced and then only when the grapes are from an exceptional year. Made from 52% Pinot Noir and 48% Chardonnay, this wine approaches the classical style for sparkling wines. It is dryer than most American sparkling wines but the dryness does not suppress the flavors to be found in this sparkler. Green apples, citrus, walnut and toast dominate the flavor with a host of summer fruit flavors in the background. The finish is pure cream. The cherry of the Pinot Noir is suppressed in favor of the flavors and aromas of the Chardonnay. There are also the anticipated flavors of toast along with a hint of vanilla. This is the type of wine that books are written about and a must to try.
