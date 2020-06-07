“I cook with wine; sometimes I even add it to the food.”
So said the famous, albeit often inebriated movie actor of the 1920’s and 30’s, W. C. Fields.
Cooking with wine can be a problem as one often will have to open a bottle of wine just to add a bit of it to the food, and then, what do you do with the rest of it.
One option, and usually the most popular, is to serve the wine with dinner.
That will work if you are having a gathering but if not, the wine will probably go into the refrigerator.
Actually, that too may not be a good option either as the air in the bottle will deteriorate the wine in a very short period of time, even if it is in the fridge.
The only answer is to drink it or take it home.
That also may not be a viable option if you or any of your guests will be driving because it is illegal in most states to have an open bottle of an alcoholic beverage in the car.
Acknowledging that this problem does exist, the wine industry has risen to those problems by introducing smaller containers as a solution to this often perplexing conundrum.
While wine for cooking was not the basic plan, it was not too long until the utility of its size and portability came into the picture.
With the advent of smaller containers, wine could now be easily enjoyed at parks, beaches and finally, to its most popular appearance, at the tailgate party.
Seaglass 2018 Sauvignon Blanc: Seaglass 2018 Pinot Grigio (187 mL, 3 pack $14). Good things come in small packages and these wines prove that beyond any doubt. This is a well-made full flavored wine whose small package does not make it a lesser wine. This is definitely the wine if pizza is the fare of the day or the day is Mexican. If Thai dishes are the choice for tailgate dining, either of these is positively the best choice.
Lubanzi 2018 Chenin Blanc ($30/4 pack). Something truly unexpected, at least to me, was South African wines in 375 mL cans. In bottles, cans or any other container South African wines have a magic about them that is indefinable. I must stick my neck out here by saying I have never tasted a South African wine that did not impress me. Although for some reason unknown to me, American vintners have turned away from the Chenin Blanc and only a few producers have it in their portfolio. This wine has an inviting pale yellow color with of hint of green around the edges. The aroma displays, pineapples, guavas, lychee, lemon and lime in abundance. The flavor is clean and lively with nuances of nutmeg and cloves and I believe that it will be a hit at any outdoor as well as indoor feast.
Lubanzi 2018 Red Grape Blend ($30/4 pack). Made in the style of a French Rhone River wines with Shiraz being the dominant variety, this wine is another South African standout. It is full flavored presenting summer berries and red plum as the dominant flavors matched by a floral aroma This is the wine for a lakeside picnic or a quiet afternoon at the park and please do not be a container snob. Whether the packaging is glass, cardboard or aluminum can, it is the beverage inside that counts and after all, you throw the container away after you finish the wine and never even think about it again.
Avissi Prosecco 187 Ml ($6). To turn a meal from an outdoor snack into a sumptuous feast, what better than a sparkling wine and what better type of sparkling wine than Italy’s pride and joy, Prosecco. Avissi Prosecco is one of the sparkling wines that are supplied in the handy 187 ml bottles as well as the standard 750 ml bottles so there is no loss of quality or enjoyment by the downsizing
