I now know the joy that Archimedes of Syracuse felt when he discovered the principal in physics that bears his name and ran down a street (reportedly naked) shouting “Eureka” which translates as “I found it."
I have no intention of running anywhere, clothed or otherwise, but I did have a Eureka wine moment when I was introduced to the Seaglass line of wines.
The Eureka was the result of my discovery that there were still some well-made wines that were true to their variety and yet were very affordable; rare indeed.
These are not great wines, but they are excellent mealtime beverages and after all, isn’t that what we are all looking for.
Seaglass 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon ($15). I have tasted cabs that sell for thee to five times the price of this wine and I believe that the Seaglass Cabernet Sauvignon is their equal an in some cases, their better. The flavor and aroma are textbook examples of the variety. I loved it.
Seaglass 2018 Chardonnay ($12). The Ho Hum is missing from this wine. The true Chardonnay flavors and aromas are there and presented out in the open and right up front. This wine was made without any oak aging allowing the flavors and aromas to come through au natural. The traditional Chardonnay aromas of pineapple, apple and citrus carry over to the flavor and merge into a collage of tropical fruits. There is also that elusive creamy element often found only in the more costly Chardonnays.
Seaglass 2017 Pinot Noir ($15). I will admit that Pinot Noir is my favorite red wine so I am a bit picky. To my surprise, this very affordable Pinot Noir wine definitely respected the true flavor and character of the variety in every way. While this wine may not impress a wine geek who judge quality by price, it most certainly impressed me.
Seaglass 2018 Riesling ($12). Having lived several years in Germany, I began my interest in wines with the very popular (in Germany) Riesling. In that country there are many incarnations of the wine to fit any and all preferences from dry, to sweet, to very sweet, to “you have got to be kidding me” sweet. With all those styles to choose from, Seaglass presents their Riesling with just enough sweetness to allow the true flavor come through but definitely not cloying or sticky sweet. I still like this variety and often return to it when I tire of the usual white wines.
Seaglass 2018 Sauvignon Blanc ($12). This is the variety I call “the orphan of the Wine world” because it is often priced lower than many of the other varieties that some assume that it is low quality. The lower price reflects the fact that the grapes are easy to grow and the winemaking very forgiving so therefore, a lower price tag and in no way indicative of quality. The hallmark of this variety is its grassy aroma background that I have always found novel and interesting. Both the aroma and flavor presents apples, melon, fig, and the signature aroma of the variety, a touch of grass. If you have never experienced a Sauvignon Blanc or have been disappointed by one in the past, give this wine a try; it won’t break the bank, and you may even discover a new favorite.
Seaglass 2018 Pinot Grigio ($12). This is a very dangerous wine; dangerous to your former white wine favorite. The Seaglass 2018 Pinot Grigio is a soft, straw colored, dry wine with a rich fruity bouquet and a lively flavor. The wine displays the aroma of summer fruits, most specifically, apricots and pears. The wine is crystal clear, pale straw in color and has an aroma reminiscent of summer wild flowers and fresh Bosc pears. These aromas carry over to the flavor and linger in the mouth long after the wine has been finished. Regardless of the type of sauce, this wine is perfect to accompany any pasta dish even if there is meat involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.