Spanish wines are different and not carbon copies of the wines from the other wine producing nations.
The wines of Spain exhibit and glorify the Spanish spirit and temperament; they are, as they should be, very Spanish.
The wines are alive with flavor and display the joy of life that permeates the Spanish persona.
As you can probably tell, I am about to introduce the reader to some excellent wines from Spain.
Spanish wines are filling two rapidly disappearing niches in our country; decent wines at affordable priced and premium wines priced well below that of the average premium. Whichever price slot you shop in, I recommend that you give Spanish wines a try and, to use a well worn statement, “prepare to be amazed.”
Beronia 2016 Rioja Crianza ($14.99). This wine is presented in the classic Rioja blend of grape varieties; Tempranillo as the major component with 8% Garnacha and 1% Mazuelo grapes blended in to create an individual house style. This wine has been aged in barrels made of American oak with a French oak top for a full year, resulting in a wine displaying an aroma of strawberry, raspberry, oak and just a suggestion of pepper and vanilla. The flavor revolves around fresh cherries and hints of ripe blueberries with noticeable amount of oak and vanilla in the background which then continuing on to a long and very interesting finish. The Beronia 2016 Rioja Crianza is a wine that should not be relegated to be served only with Spanish style foods, as it will fit nicely with any of the foods that call for a red wine.
Beronia Rioja 2014 Reserva ($19.99). Reserva wines are usually the best wine that a winery makes and the Spanish take the word Reserva very seriously. When a wine is called a Reserva it has received special treatment and exceptional care. Most of these wines have spent extra time in oak barrels and at least a year or two years in the bottle before they are released to the public to further soften and mellow the Tempranillo grapes used in its production. This extra bottle aging, at ideal temperature and humidity conditions, results in a wine of great depth, flavor, and an impressive softness. Both the Aroma and the aroma and flavor are a complex of red fruits with the accent on strawberry. The Beronia Rioja 2014 Reserva is a wine that proves without any doubt that it is a fine wine of exceptional quality and a picture perfect wine displaying all of the charm that can be coaxed out of the Spanish grown grapes.
Dominio Fournier 2016 Crianza ($30); Dominio Fournier 2014 Riserva $($50). Everything about these wines is different, including the name of the grape that they are made from, the Tinta de Pias. To lift the curtain on the name mystery, it is the local name for; you guessed it, the ever present Tempranillo. The adoption of the “other name” can probably be explained by the fact that the grapes come from vineyards border the banks of the famed Duero River making the land perfect for growing the Tinte De Pais grapes. The location alone is enough to endow the grapes with all that is needed to make excellent wines. Both of these wines are dry and display a dark red color, and the flavors and aromas of strawberry, raspberry, vanilla and oak. The difference is in the extended aging given to the Reserva resulting in increased layers of fruit vanilla and oak and an unrivaled smoothness found in few other wines. The vintners also suggest that this wine should be served at about 60 degrees Fahrenheit a fact that I hardily approve of. I personally chill my red wines slightly before opening the bottle and about fifteen minutes in the fridge should do the trick. To clarify the last statements, the custom of serving red wines at room temperature refers to rooms in 18th century France, unheated, except by a fireplace so those room temperatures were much colder.
