I guess that I missed writing a column advising the readers what wines to serve with the big bird or ham thanksgiving meal.
GOOD!
I must admit that I once ruined a Thanksgiving dinner by not following my own advice and serving a French Beaujolais Nouveau.
The wine was not bad, but a tannic red wine definitely will not go well with all of the sweet side dishes; in fact they clashed.
I shall now try to make up for that faux pas by making some well-tested suggestions that will make you Christmas celebration a star.
Personally, since the Christmas is a festive holiday, I prefer to serve sparkling wines with our family dinner.
Sparkling wine should ABSOLUTELY NOT be reserved for celebrations or pouring all over athletes heads.
If you have never tried a sparkling wine with a meal, you have missed a wonderful culinary experience.
A sparkling wine adds an extra level of enjoyment and can change a family dinner into a memorable occasion.
Scharffenberger Brut Excellence ($19.95). Scharffenberger of California has always been known for consistently producing among the most outstanding, high-quality Pinot Noir- and Chardonnay-based sparkling wines currently coming out of that state while maintaining a realistic price range. This sparkler captures the true spirit of the fruit, while maintaining the structure and elegance required of a sparkling wine that will carry their name. It is a wine with a crisp acid bite that is in perfect balance with the fruit, an important feature of any quality sparkling wine. The cherry element of the Pinot Noir is in perfect balance with the flavor of melon and citrus contributed by the Chardonnay. There is also the traditional flavor of toast along with a hint of vanilla, which carry on to a creamy finish. This is a truly fine wine and the perfect libation for meals and upcoming holiday events.
Scharffenberger Brut Rosé ($22.99). My infatuation with the Pinot Noir grape is reinforced by this absolutely delightful wine. It is a wine of great flavor and character that displays a beautiful salmon-pink color that delights the eyes when it is poured. The Scharffenberger Brut Rosé is a blend of 42% Pinot Noir and 58% Chardonnay and exhibits the aromas of black cherries combined with raspberries and strawberries, inviting the first sip. The fruit flavors of dark cherries, summer berries, peaches and a very noticeable toasted bread-like flavor that weaves in and out of the fruit and dances across the palate ending in a creamy blast of raspberries.
Frank Family 2014 Blanc de Blanc ($60). This wine is opulence beyond opulence and yes it is costly but it is most definitely worth the price. This wine is an experience and can easily rival any of the French Champagnes. It is full bodied with tight, tiny, needle sharp persistent bubbles, the hallmark of any fine sparkling wine. The aroma is yeasty and bread-like intermingling with threads of cherries and nuts. The flavor is extremely complex and consists of many layers of fruit and a captivating flintiness. This wine has a delightful finish that reprises many of the fruits in the flavor, which are wrapped tightly in a creaminess found only in the best of the best.
Barefoot Prosecco ($8). Barefoot Vineyards of California is now offering its own version of Prosecco that has been made and bottled for them in the Prosecco region of Italy. This wine, although very affordable, as are all of the Barefoot wines, upholds and glorifies the Prosecco style of wine. This is an extra dry sparkling wine, a term which somebody with a sense of humor in the “way back when” hung on sparkling wines that were on the sweeter side rather than totally dry. The wine displays a pale straw in color and offers an aroma and flavor of pineapples and pears, with a background of orange and other citrus flavors. Clean and crisp with a long and satisfying finish, this wine can easily brighten any meal.
