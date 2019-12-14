Riesling is an almost forgotten variety in the wine world.
It is a wine that is often disrespected by the wine gurus, self-proclaimed experts and wine snobs because it is often presented sweet.
Before the 1980’s, the Riesling ruled with sweet-wine enthusiasts in its most common guise as Liebfraumilch.
In recent years, it was the pink Zinfandel that became “king of the sweet wine hill” which in its turn was deposed by the Moscato.
Fortunately for Riesling wine lovers, several diehard vintners retained their faith in the variety and continued to make Riesling wines in hopes it become the once and future wine king.
Before you hold your nose and berate sweet wines as merely perfumed impostors, you should know that one of the most expensive French wines from the Sauterne district of Bordeaux France, Château d'Yquem, is currently selling for a modest $300+ per bottle, and having tasted this wine, I can assure you that it is sweeter than sweet.
American Riesling wines tend to be on the moderately sweet side with high fruit acid and that a lot of fruit.
Whatever style or country of origin or form it takes, Riesling wines are the original “happy wines” and can bring a smile to the face of the dourest of person.
The Riesling now waits in the wings hoping that the Moscato falters.
Sutter Home Sweet Riesling ($8). If it is a sweet variety of a wine, it is certain that one example of it will be made by Sutter Home. The color of this wine is a bright and shimmering very light yellow with an aroma, that is intense, reflecting peaches with hints of apricot and a background of citrus. The fruit of the aroma carries over to the flavor and then on to a spectacular finish. This is the perfect wine to accompany the modern American dishes and is a standout with Asian foods; my suggestion, try it with sushi.
Charles & Charles Riesling ($15). This is a fruity, white wine that has been made in the old tradition of not allowing the sweetness to over power the fruit. The wine presents a very obvious apricot and raisin flavor, the signature of the Riesling grape. The usually high fruit acid level, common to the variety, is purposely held in check so the flavor of the fruit predominates. The Charles & Charles Riesling is the perfect wine to accompany Caesar salads and is a great replacement for the usual sweet white wines.
Seaglass Wine Company Riesling ($12). The Seaglass Wine Company has produced a dynamic wine that accentuates all of the fruit flavors that the Riesling grape can deliver while maintain a very intense flavor. This golden gem allows flavors often masked by fruit sugar in other wines to shine through. A lemon character runs through the flavor and aroma along with that of apricots and raisins. The aroma has a jasmine quality about it as well as a suggestion of violets. According to Seaglass, it is the ultimate wine to accompany crab dishes as well as seafood as well as the spicy Asian and Mexican dishes.
North By Northwest Horse Heaven Hill Riesling ($12). Having lived in Germany for several years and having sampled many of the Rieslings made there, I believe that this example of the variety can easily match the upper echelon German Rieslings. The only thing missing is the sauerbraten und spaetzle, lederhosen and an oompah band. This Riesling is a dynamic wine that accentuates all of the fruit flavors that the grape variety can deliver without being masked by the usually overdone sweetness. This semi-dry gem allows flavors often masked by the fruit sugar to shine through. The aroma is heavy with the essence of apricot, pineapple, citrus and raisins as well as a suggestion of violets while the flavor features peach, pineapple, and orange blossoms. This wine is an excellent choice as an escape from the usual and occasionally boring other white wines.
