I withdraw my sword from its scabbard and, with the powers vested in me by this periodical, tap this bottle of Cabernet Sauvignons on both shoulders, and declare wine knighthood to the wines of Cliff Lede of the Napa Valley.
For eons, the Cabernet Sauvignons of Bordeaux have been almost canonized and considered to be the best of the best with their quality, charm and finesse being beyond any question.
It took American winemakers to produce wines made from grapes that did not come from the sacred historic vineyards of France or the consecrated soil of Bordeaux to end all of that hooey.
Cliff Lede is one of those winemakers who have lifted American wines to the position that they truly deserve, among the finest of the finest and the greatest of the great.
Cliff Lede 2017 Stags Leap District Napa Valley Rock Block “Dancing Heart” Cabernet Sauvignon ($110). Yes, this wine is not in the easily affordable area but, as I have often said, “you don’t get a Tesla for the price of a Kia Soul.” This is a wine that makes a loud and clear statement and that statement is that California grapes can and will produce wines that will not only match the much lauded great chateaus of France but in true American style, can and will best them. This wine does that by presenting the flavors and aromas expected from a fine Cabernet Sauvignon, but it also includes the expansive flavor and finish characteristics that California wines are noted for. If you have an occasion that calls for only the finest of the finest, forget about the fancy French names and introduce yourself and your guests to a remarkable wine. Drinking a fine Cabernet Sauvignon is more a sensual experience than just consuming a beverage and this wine proves it.
Cliff Lede 2017 Stags Leap District Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($78). The Cliff Lede 2017 Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon is like the same song but sung by different singers; the same words, the same music but observably different and such is the case with this wine. Yes it is a Cabernet Sauvignon and yes it presents all of the flavors and aromas that it should but it is how they are presented that differentiates one cab from another. The grapes came from the Stags Leap district of the Napa Valley and thus offer all of the individual properties that the location is famous for. The flavor and aroma emphasizes cranberries, dark plum and blackberry with a hint of oak and eucalyptus. The finish is one to remember; soft, fruity and memorable. I believe that this wine will so impress you that will almost be forced to try the other Cliff Lede wines.
Cliff Lede 2018 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($28). I must admit, that I am not a Sauvignon Blanc fan. In almost 40 years of writing about wine, I have encountered many Sauvignon Blanc wines from here, there and everywhere and few of them have impressed me. That all changed when I was privileged to sample a Sauvignon Blanc from Cliff Lede. The often underrated and maligned variety rises to new heights of quality with this offering from Cliff Lede. This is a full bodied Sauvignon Blanc (a rarity among white wines) that accents all the fruit flavors that can be gleaned from the variety. The overpowering grassy properties that are often been associated with this variety have been replaced by rich fruit flavors and aromas of orange blossom, pink grapefruit and ginger. The flavor can only be described as expansive. Tangerine, apricot and lychee are the most prevalent flavors, but there are also layers upon layers of other summer fruit flavors. The finish, like the other attributes of this wine, can only be described as outstanding and goes beyond what any written description can do justice to. If you have avoided Sauvignon Blanc wines because of past disappointments, this wine will resurrect your faith and interest in the variety.
