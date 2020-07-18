Today, the reigning queen of the white wine is the Chardonnay, a wine whose French Burgundian examples sell for almost as much as the high end Bordeaux wines.
This however was not always the case.
Prior to the Great Wine Blight of the 1860’s, which was caused by a small incest accidentally brought over from the United States, the reigning queen in both quality and price was a variety called Viognier (vee oh nyay).
Being both hard to grow and very sensitive to all manner of vine disease, any wine that could be made from the grapes was treasured and very costly.
Scarceness alone has nothing to do with the desirability of the wine; it presented the mighty three; aroma, taste and finish in a way that no other white wine could.
Enter California.
In the early days of California winemaking, while experimenting with what grape grows where, it was found that the Viognier faired exceptionally well in that state so a few vintners planted some.
Another variety that also did exceptionally well in California was Chardonnay.
Since the Chardonnay was a known quantity and a very familiar name to most wine buyers, the little-known Viognier was bypassed and the crown was passed to the Chardonnay.
With the history out of the way, let us take a look at the pros and cons of both varieties.
Both of these wines are white, so they share some of the same features and problems.
Among the most hideous crime performed on all white wines is serving them too cold.
When cold, the wine loses every one of the properties that one seeks in a white wine; aroma, flavor and finish.
Try chilling your white wine for about 20 minutes in the fridge and you will see a very noticeable expansion of all the features and most probably, the enjoyment.
Another problem that is done at the winery and is found mostly in the Chardonnay is over oaking or under oaking.
A slight oak flavor and aroma has becomes part and parcel of a Chardonnay.
Under oaking results in a flat, uninteresting wine while over oaking overrides everything that one seeks in the wine and introduces the suspicion that the winemakers are trying to hide something.
In all of the Viognier wines that I have sampled, none suffered from over oaking.
And now for the comparison of the two, and I must interject here that I am very partial to Viognier wines.
A Chardonnay should be a clam wine and not over accentuating any of its features.
The wine should open with the aromas of aromas of green apples and pears and a suggestion of citrus and oak in the background.
All of these aromas should be there, all noticeable but none overpowering and any well made Chardonnay will finish with a creamy mouth feel.
These are the basic features of a Chardonnay although weather, location and the fine hand of a dedicate winemaker often add some extra nuances that will not overpower the win but just as a hint.
Viognier is a golden-colored wine with an intense room filling aroma of wild flowers, honeysuckle apricots and pears.
The flavor concentrates on apricots and peaches with suggestions of vanilla and occasionally oak way in the background.
The finish returned is a never-ending display of flowers and fruit, which carry over to the finish where it lingers in the mouth for a very long time.
This is a wine that is best to drink while it is young and can be served with anything that calls for a white wine and is also the perfect aperitif wine as its name alone is bound to stir up conversation.
Viognier wines can also serve as a refreshing respite from the “usual stuff.”
I will end by saying that everyone who I have introduced to Viognier wine to has thanked me.
A saving grace to Viognier wines is that unlike the better Chardonnays that are, for the most part, in the very affordable range.
