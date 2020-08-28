It all began with an email to me announcing that Ram’s Gate Winery was updating and upgrading their label and their website.
That proved about as exciting as an email announcing national rutabaga day.
There was however some interest on my part, the name Ram’s Gate Winery was a name that I had never encountered before. Some judicious researching turned a question into one of those very pleasant “ah ha” moments.
Ram’s Gate Winery is located in the Carneros district of Sonoma County, California, the place where some of the world’s finest grapes are grown.
As you can well imagine, that perked my interest.
I proceeded to order some of their wines and learned that I had missed a winery that, without much fanfare, was producing excellent wines that were not simply “off the shelf” wine but rather classical art in liquid form.
Ram’s Gate 2019 Rosé ($38)
This pink wine captures all of the flavor and aroma nuances of the Pinot Noir grape and then wraps them in the free and open floral style of a rosé wine.
Made from 90% Pinot Noir, 10% Grenache, the wine displays an aroma that will delight the senses as the flavor will dance across the palate.
Strawberries, raspberries and pomegranates abound in the aroma while it is citrus that
Ram’s Gate Sauvignon Blanc 2019 ($38)
The often ho hum Sauvignon Blanc is brought to new heights of excellence in this offering from Ram’s Gate.
This wine accentuates all the fruit flavors rarely found in some of the current examples of the variety.
Gone are the overpowering grassy flavors and aromas that have always been associated with this variety, which are replaced by the rich fruit-tastes of nectarine, melon and Mandarin orange.
Oak and vanilla are also present as under-flavors and they add their individual charm to the wine.
If you have tried Sauvignon Blanc wine in the past and had been turned off by the grassy and vegetative aromas and flavors, try this wine; it is totally different and totally exquisite.
Ram’s Gate 2019 Pinot Blanc ($38)
The Pinot Blanc grape has seen little service in the United States.
One sip of the Ram’s Gate 2019 Pinot Blanc will have you scratching your head in wonderment as to why this delightful wine has been overlooked.
The wines calling card is its rich apple, peach and melon aroma. The flavor mirrors the aroma, a suggestion of honey in the background along with a hint of oak.
This is really an excellent wine that, because of its rarity, should be sought out and sampled.
Ram’s Gate 2017 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir ($48)
This wine is a true child of California and reflects the fine hand of the Ram’s Gate vintners.
The wine opens with the very noticeable aroma is a harmonious blend of currents, cherries, red berries and pomegranate, with that hint of incense in the background.
The flavor incorporates all of the elements of the aroma where they merge with blackberries, blueberries, vanilla and oak then ends with a finish that is as fruity and full as is the flavor and as long.
I cannot say enough about this wine nor heap enough superlatives.
It is a pure delight and can accompany almost everything.
If you miss this wine you will have missed one of the great joys of the wine world.
Ram’s Gate 2016 Hyde Vineyard Syrah. ($70)
This wine takes the Syrah grape to new heights and what a “wow” wine it is.
Deep and dark in color, it captures the heart and soul of the Syrah grape and all that it can offer.
Everything about this wine is massive.
The wine displays a rich and inviting black cherry, plum, blackberry and noticeable coffee aroma.
The flavor is expansive and enjoyable, featuring blackberry, coffee and spice then ending in a fruity finish that lingers on the palate for a very long time.
