Aug. 29 is officially National Cabernet Sauvignon day.
With that monumental announcement out of the way let’s look into some above the average cabs.
Dotted all over northern California, there are vineyards, some small, some large and all of them producing wine.
We do know about the “big boys” but what about some of the smaller “Mom and Pop” operations also known as Boutique wineries.
These smaller producers have hung on throughout all forms of privation from drought, to flood, to freezes, to intensive governmental interference.
They have hung on because inside each and every bottle that they produce rests their hearts along with a commitment to produce the best wine possible from the best grapes available.
These wines go far beyond the mass produced examples of the variety so common in today’s marketplace.
In respect for the day, I would like to introduce you to some excellent cabs from wineries you may never have heard of and who produce wines that you will never forget.
All cabs, from the cheapest to the dearest, present the same basic flavors and aromas associated with Cabernet Sauvignon however, it is the way it is the TLC of the boutique wineries that makes the difference.
The wines I present here all have one facet that the commercial cabs often do not have, body (weight) and if you have never tried a wine with body you will be in for an enlightening and very pleasant experience.
Priest Ranch 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon ($50)
The grapes were sourced from the Somerston Estate that produces fruit so unique that it requires minimal processing.
The winemaker allows the grapes to do their thing with little intervention, resulting in a wine that almost made itself and is a pure delight.
Justin 2017 Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon ($28)
This very fine wine exhibits all of the aroma and flavors that are possible for a Cabernet Sauvignon and does so in almost obscene amounts.
Regardless of the price, this is very enjoyable.
Mi Sueño 2016 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($75)
Mi Sueño translates as “my dream” and that is certainly what this wine is, “a dream of a Cab.”
Full bodied, full flavored and made in the old world tradition.
This wine too covers the entire gamut of possible flavors and aromas all ending in an expansive and definitely memorable finish.
Sullivan Rutherford Estate 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon ($110)
The fruit was sourced from a 26-acre estate. The 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon strikes the perfect balance between power and elegance.
This is a wine that should be sipped slowly to extend the enjoyment of a very fine wine.
This is the most complex of all the cabs I sampled.
Dry Creek Valley Iron Slopes Terroir Series ($65)
I must admit that, as is usual, I was impressed by this wine.
I must also add that a Dry Creek Valley wine has never disappointed me.
This wine is so good that I believe it should be classified as the “Ideal California Cab.”
Dry Creek Valley 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon ($30)
Another gem from Dry Creek Valley Vineyards. This wine is simply the same song performed by a different singer.
The wine displays cranberry as the main flavors and aroma followed by a host of other dark summer fruits and berries in the background.
This wine is a fine and affordable introduction to the variety and the producer.
Gamble Family Vineyards 2016 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($60)
Third-generation Napa farmer, Tom Gamble, farms approximately 175 acres of vineyards so he has complete control of the grapes and has been made from grapes selected from Tom Gamble’s favorite sites.
This is an incredibly enjoyable wine that displays a full spectrum of flavors and aromas as though they should be presented in a golden goblet.
I will add that this was the first time that I have sampled a wine from Gamble Family vineyards and I can assure you that it will not be my last.
