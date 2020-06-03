While confined to my home, I had a chance to reacquaint myself with some wines that I enjoyed in the past but have not covered in print in a long while.
I will rectify that situation by introducing the reader to the wines of Ehlers Estate of the Napa Valley.
The fact that Ehlers Estate is located in the Napa Valley assures us that the grapes used to make their wine com from some of the finest vineyards in the world.
Ehlers Estate 2017 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($65 ). This offering from Ehlers Estate is without question a modern California Cabernet Sauvignon that displays a bright ruby color, with intense dark cherry, cedar, vanilla and cinnamon aromas. Plum, boysenberry, cranberry and cherry flavors blend with an earthy, mineral element. The wine ends in a velvety soft finish that is incredibly fruity, soft and of long duration. I found this to be an excellent wine that can accompany a broad spectrum of meat dishes and should not be relegated solely to be served with the heavy red meats but can easily accompany the spicy Thai or Mexican foods.
Ehlers Estate 2017 Cabernet Franc ($65). Cabernet Franc, which is often used to soften Cabernet Sauvignon wines, is not often presented as a separate varietal. Cabernet Franc is a red wine that is very similar to the Cabernet Sauvignon in almost every respect except it is just a bit softer and exhibits a bit more of the cherry flavors and aromas. This Cabernet Franc proves that it too can be a winner. A deep garnet color introduces a wine of amazing depth, flavor, warmth and finesse, which opens with a pronounced pomegranate and licorice aroma with raspberries, summer red berries, and black pepper following close behind along with notes of coffee and cocoa. The flavor presents a pleasant earthy mineral component and a background of hickory followed by an under flavor of nutmeg. This is a wine that is ready to enjoy right now and needs no further aging.
2019 Ehlers Estate Sauvignon Blanc ($32). This is a very easy-drinking full-bodied wine that is typical of a California Sauvignon Blanc in that it does not accent the grassy flavor that is sometimes associated with this variety. Both the aroma and the flavor stress the melon and grapefruit characteristics of the grape then end in a floral note. The 2019 Ehlers Estate Sauvignon Blanc is the perfect wine to accompany shell fish and other lightly prepared sea food dishes but it is also a wine to serve with salads, with or without mild cheese, and pasta dishes with light white sauces. To end with a historical note, the often overlooked Sauvignon Blanc was at one time considered the perfect wine to accompany oriental (mostly Chinese) foods under its disguised name of Wan Fu.
2019 Ehlers Estate Sylviane Rosé ($32). When great grapes are presented as a Rosé, you have, with out any doubt, a great wine. Made from 60% Cabernet Sauvignon and 40% Cabernet Franc grapes which were pressed and then the color-producing skins quickly removed, you get a light pink wine with all of the flavor and aroma characters of the parent gapes. Although I do not often do this, I will use the wineries' own description of the wine which says it all and is totally true. “Bright aromas of raspberry, honeydew melon, white wild roses, vanilla beans and juicy ripe peach rise from the glass as the wine are poured.” Almost all of these aromas can be found in the flavor and in the incredibly ling finish. While this wine is more pricey than most rosé wines, it is, in my opinion, worth every penny of it.
