I have often quoted my favorite Japanese proverb, “take the obvious and reverse it.” That is exactly what I am about to do.
Wine custom dictates red wine for the winter, white wine for the summer and rosé for spring and fall.
A corollary to this eleventh commandment of the wine world is “red wine for men and white wine for the women.” I
am happy to inform you that the 21st century has relegated all of that nonsense to the historical trash heap.
There are some foods that call for a red wine no matter what the season and then there are those that scream for a white.
A red wine will absolutely destroy any meal that is served with a sweet sauce or with sweet side dishes.
It is the tannin in red wine that is the culprit in this scenario.
While tannin does justice to red meat meal, it is definitely the enemy of seafood, vegetarian and vegan dishes.
The tannin in red wines comes from the grape skins that also produce the color, so there is no way to de-tanninate a red wine except with long, long bottle aging which accounts why many wine aficionados’ “lay down” red wines, and don’t touch them, sometimes for years.
White wines however are made from just the grape juice and without skins, so it is free of any food-interfering elements.
With that in mind, I should like to tell you about some interesting white wines that deserve your attention as they definitely got mine
Steele 2018 Viognier ($20). If you are white wine enthusiast, Viognier may be the “other” white wine that you have been looking for. I will say here, that every Chardonnay enthusiast to whom I have introduced to Viognier have found a new favorite. Steele Viognier is a golden colored wine with an intensely room filling floral aroma, accented aroma of wild flowers, honeysuckle, apricots and pears and tropical fruits giving the impression of sweetness, but the wine however is totally dry. The flavor of this medium-bodied wine is a never-ending display of flowers and fruit, which carry over to the finish where it lingers in the mouth for a very long time and is incredibly long for a white wine. As with all Steele wines, it is very well made and worth far more than its affordable price may indicate.
Steele 2018 Pinot Blanc ($20). Historically, the Pinot Blanc has been an "also ran" to the lofty Chardonnay, a fate that it truly does not deserve. This is a wine with a rich apple, peach and melon aroma that is well laced with oak. These aromas carry over to the flavor where they mingle with vanilla and a hint of citrus followed by a crisp acid bite, which enhances and amplifies its flavors and the flavors of foods that it is served with. Because of its structure, this wine allows it to accompany a very broad spectrum of foods and it is also a wine that I believe will broaden your wine appreciation spectrum.
Writers Block 2017 Roussanne ($20). Roussanne is another one of those grape varieties that has lost interest in France but is gaining popularity in this country. A native of the lower Rhone Valley, this grape was often used in the mish mash of grape varieties that make up the wine known as Chateauneuf du Pape, but rarely was it presented as a single variety. Very much like the Viognier, the color of a Roussanne is a light golden, which is its least impressive feature; from there, it goes straight to superlatives. The aroma is big, open and very obvious displaying pineapple, Bosc pear and Fuji apple. Tropical fruits dominate the flavor and continue on to an incredibly long and, for a white wine, super fruity finish. Some American vintners are beginning to plant this very flavorful variety and while the wines are a little difficult to find, the hunt will prove to be well worth it.
