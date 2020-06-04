A long time ago in a vineyard far far away, a grape variety, the Cabernet Sauvignon was anointed as the source for the king of all wines.
For centuries other red wines have tried to grab the crown but none ever succeeded.
Now, a contender from a far away land has arisen that may take the sword out of the stone; Malbec.
Although Malbec has been known about for years in France, it never achieved any notoriety and was always considered a grape to “beef up” weak wines or as the main grape in the dense, dark, super tannic wines of Cahors in France.
Malbec was a grape variety that was truly like the South Pole; everybody knew where it was, but nobody wanted it.
Enter the Argentineans.
Early in their wine-making history, much like their Californian brethren, the Argentineans planted every variety they could lay their hands on to determine where it would grow best and would it make a decent wine.
Among the varieties they tried was the lowly and often ridiculed Malbec.
To their amazement the vine not only thrived in Argentina but it also produced a red wine that could command the attention of even the most critical of wine aficionados.
And thus, the Malbec gauntlet was thrown down as a challenger to “the king.”
Before I go into telling you about some Malbec wines that I have recently sampled, I will say that if you have never tried a Malbec wine, you are missing a great treat.
Amalaya 2018 Malbec ($16). As the wine is poured, the aromas of strawberries, raspberries, dark summer fruits and a hint of black pepper rise from the glass. These fruit aromas travel onto the flavor where they merge with vanilla and oak derived from aging the wine in French oak cask. Unlike many of our current red wines that are often over-oaked, the oak in this wine is about as pleasant as any I have previously sampled. If you choose this wine as your first Malbec, prepare to be amazed. However, if you are familiar with Malbec wines, prepare to be amazed.
Colomé 2017 Estate Malbec ($25). While all Malbecs all share the same basic flavors and aromas, it is the depth, the feel in the mouth and the finish that separates one from another. This wine features the dark summer fruit component of the variety that is often missing in other Malbecs due to the terrain that the grapes are grown in. The Colomé Estate is located at in a valley at foot of the Andes Mountains where cool morning temperatures and warm daytime sun are exactly what grape vines love. This location is also the recipient of mineral ladened rain water that flows from those mountains irrigating the grapes and imparting to them a flavor and finish that is distinctly Argentinean and matched by few other wines. This wine also has a substantial body that also enhances the wines properties. It is in the areas of depth of the finish where this wine truly shines. Although depth is a feature that cannot be described by words, you will realize what depth is with the first sip.
Colomé Auténtico 2018 Malbec ($30). Choosing the grapes to make a wine must be very difficult for the winemakers. As it happens, in every vineyard, there is one section that produces better grapes than any of the others. Whether it is the amount of sun, rain, soil, microclimate or even the drainage of the area, its grapes are the best of the best and so deserve special treatment, which is what we call tender loving care. So it is with the Colomé Auténtico. The grapes from this section were fermented separately and carefully husbanded by the vintners. The resulting wine is their masterpiece and is treated as such. While a better Cabernet Sauvignons can sell for well over one hundred dollars a bottle, this gem can be considered in the affordable range. To put in my own two cents, this is one of the nicest Malbecs I have tasted in a very long time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.