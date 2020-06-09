I trust you are all doing your best to stay safe and protect others.
I hope that you’ve been able to harvest some produce from your victory garden by this time.
Air conditioning season has suddenly been thrust upon us as June has begun, and I said that would be the topic of this month’s article; as usual, I will focus on energy saving, which should translate into money saving and should also lower your carbon footprint.
Start with your thermostat.
Evergy, our electricity provider, recommends a setting of 78 degrees, though some people can remain comfortable at a higher temperature with the use of fans, which can make two to four degrees difference in comfort.
Be sure the moving air is directed toward you and turn the fans off when not in the room.
Keeping hot air out of your house in summer is much like keeping warm air in your house in the winter — if you did insulation and air sealing last winter as I recommended, it will be beneficial during the cooling season.
Another way to keep heat out or your house is through the use of shades, especially on the east and west windows.
The sun can put a large amount of heat into your house; you may have noticed that your furnace runs much less on sunny days in the winter when the sun is coming through your south windows.
Shades inside your windows are more effective if insulated and light in color to reflect some of the sun’s heat back outside.
Shades on the outside of your home are even more effective in keeping most of the sun’s heat out.
Putting reflective film on your window is also helpful.
If saving energy is more important to you than aesthetics, an old white sheet on the outside or tin foil taped on the inside or outside your windows is very effective.
One thing I do when I know it’s going to be a hot day is to turn my thermostat down in the morning when I arise so that the air conditioning unit runs when the outside air is cooler and thus the AC is more efficient.
This also has the effect of lowering the humidity in one’s house, which occurs better when the AC runs longer at one time, rather than just coming on for short periods of time.
Lastly, don’t forget that your windows can be opened at night when the temperature drops down enough to cool your house.
If you have a ‘whole-house’ fan, you can reduce your indoor temperature pretty easily.
Next month we’ll discuss water efficiency.
In the meantime, wash your hands, wear your face covering and practice social distancing.
