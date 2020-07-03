Water, the amazing, life-giving liquid we take for granted.
The recent spell of hot, dry weather has made water efficiency a timely topic for discussion.
Though I did talk about water efficiency in some ways earlier, it was related to using less hot water, not water in general, since hot water is what will affect energy use by households and save money on electric bills.
Using less water, including cold water, will basically affect your water bill, which certainly can save money; the energy saved by pumping less water is really a benefit to the water company, not to us consumers. That being said, your water bill is determined by a fixed charge plus your usage, and the usage charge increases significantly after the first two units of water are used.
One’s sewer bill is also affected by the amount of water that’s used.
Most of the increased water use by households in the summer months is because of irrigation of flowers, vegetables and lawns, so that is where the conservation can usually take place.
Considering what plants you grow can make a difference in water use, as many plants (especially natives that have adapted to our area) survive very well without any watering.
Many people do not water their lawns and though they may not be quite as green as if they are watered, their color will return as the rains return.
If you do water your grass (and plants), then less frequent, deeper watering will be better for the plants and can use less water in the long run.
Don’t just rely on automatic ‘timed’ systems for watering, as they will water even when it is raining.
Stopping evaporation of water by heavily mulching plants is also a water saver.
A person can also reuse water that generally goes down the drain; catch water from rinsing fruits and vegetables in the kitchen, or water used for hand washing, or the final rinse from your washing machine, for irrigation.
This will help you save as well as reduce the water the city’s water system needs to handle, a double benefit.
And of course, getting clean rain water that comes off your roof for irrigation can also be very beneficial.
Not only is the water chlorine-free, but it is also free to the person who catches it in rain barrels attached to their down spouts.
Though there is some initial cost to setting up a system, the longer range benefits are there for individuals as well as the city as it again diverts water from the city’s water system.
So, pay attention to your water usage, and make positive plans to reduce, harvest and reuse this precious liquid.
Water, the amazing, life-giving liquid we take for granted.
The recent spell of hot, dry weather has made water efficiency a timely topic for discussion. Though I did talk about water efficiency in some ways earlier, it was related to using less hot water, not water in general, since hot water is what will affect energy use by households and save money on electric bills. Using less water, including cold water, will basically affect your water bill, which certainly can save money; the energy saved by pumping less water is really a benefit to the water company, not to us consumers. That being said, your water bill is determined by a fixed charge plus your usage, and the usage charge increases significantly after the first two units of water are used. One’s sewer bill is also affected by the amount of water that’s used.
Most of the increased water use by households in the summer months is because of irrigation of flowers, vegetables, and lawns, so that is where the conservation can usually take place. Considering what plants you grow can make a difference in water use, as many plants (especially natives that have adapted to our area) survive very well without any watering. Many people do not water their lawns and though they may not be quite as green as if they are watered, their color will return as the rains return. If you do water your grass (and plants), then less frequent, deeper watering will be better for the plants and can use less water in the long run. Don’t just rely on automatic ‘timed’ systems for watering, as they will water even when it is raining. Stopping evaporation of water by heavily mulching plants is also a water saver.
A person can also reuse water that generally goes down the drain; catch water from rinsing fruits and vegetables in the kitchen, or water used for hand washing, or the final rinse from your washing machine, for irrigation. This will help you save as well as reduce the water the city’s water system needs to handle, a double benefit.
And of course, getting clean rain water that comes off your roof for irrigation can also be very beneficial. Not only is the water chlorine-free, but it is also free to the person who catches it in rain barrels attached to their down spouts. Though there is some initial cost to setting up a system, the longer range benefits are there for individuals as well as the city as it again diverts water from the city’s water system.
So, pay attention to your water usage, and make positive plans to reduce, harvest and reuse this precious liquid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.