Having fun yet trying to drive more efficiently?
Notice a difference in your gas usage and possibly even some gas savings?
Are you now bothered by cars that are needlessly idling, accelerating and braking hard and speeding?
If so, you have started to acquire a sense of efficiency.
So far I have written about fuel savings for home heating and vehicle operation.
This month we will look at home electricity usage for items other than home cooling, because I think home cooling requires a separate article.
To give yourself an idea of how much electricity you actually use for your household (not including heating and cooling), check your electric bills in months like April, May, September or October.
Then start saving by looking at the biggest users - water heating, refrigeration, lighting, and clothes drying.
In most households, water heating comes right after heating and cooling for energy usage.
Some energy-saving ideas:
1) Make sure that your hot water heater is set at 120 degrees.
2) Insulate your water heater.
3) Insulate the hot and cold water pipes for at least 5 feet from your tank.
4) Wash your clothes in cold water.
5) Take shorter showers (run the water when soaking and rinsing, not when soaping).
6) Install a lower-flow shower head.
7) Wash your hands in cold water. This last suggestion may seem ‘unwise’ with the coronavirus, but it’s soap that kills germs; if the water is hot enough to kill germs, you will scald your hands. At my house, I have to run about a gallon of water to get the warm water to the sink, then another half gallon to gallon as I wash singing ‘Happy Birthday’ twice. With extra hand washing these days, each household member could unnecessarily ‘waste’ 30 to 50 gallons of hot water a day. Also, if you have a single handle for your faucet, remember to move it to cold.
For refrigeration and lighting, make sure that you have the most efficient equipment you can afford (that 15-year-old fridge and freezer in the garage/basement are energy hogs).
Changing to LED lights is a no-brainer.
Lights, as well as other devices, still need to be turned off.
The last item I’m mentioning, clothes drying, is one where significant (almost total) savings can be achieved by drying your clothes on a clothesline (good weather) or a clothes rack (gloomy weather).
Yes, this takes some effort, but clothes dried outside smell great, and clothes dried inside in the winter can actually make your home more comfortable with the extra moisture in the air.
Next month will feature savings around air conditioning; in the meantime, stay safe and get that victory garden planted.
