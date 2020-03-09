Well, I hope that the snow that dropped on your roof from the last snowfall did not melt quickly, so that the attic insulation in your home is sufficient.
The insulation recommendation for this heating zone is R-38 in the ceiling (attic), which is around 12 inches of insulation.
My first home in Iowa had 3.5 inches in the attic. Arrgh!
I’ve actually added significant insulation to the attics of both of the homes I’ve owned in Warrensburg, bringing them up to close to R-50.
Insulation is a fairly inexpensive way to reduce heat loss and has a reasonable payback period, especially if you do it yourself.
Make sure you don’t stop air flow that ventilates your attic.
Evergy (the old KCP&L) offers rebates for insulation and air sealing.
Air infiltration (and heat leaving your home) through many small holes and cracks can definitely affect your heating bill and your comfort.
You might think that you have a newer house and it doesn’t “leak” air, but I would guess that you are wrong unless you supervised the building and made sure things were sealed as your house was built.
Windows, doors, electric outlets, plumbing penetrations (where drains and pipes go through your walls), attic accesses, fireplaces, recessed ceiling lights and ceiling penetrations made for lights or fans are all susceptible to leaking air.
Sealing these air leaks can certainly be a money saver.
The best way to find these leaks is with a blower door test, and the next best is with a candle (you can see the flame move, especially when it’s windy); otherwise, just go ahead and get some caulk, spray foam, weather stripping or even plaster to seal the places mentioned above.
It takes time and attention to detail, getting down on your hands and knees under sinks, and possible visits to your attic, but in my estimation it is well worth it.
Your home does need some air exchanges for its health as well as your health.
It is highly unlikely that sealing all the leaks I’ve mentioned will get your house below a “safe” level, but it is remotely possible.
If this happens, it could create a dangerous situation if you have gas appliances in your home (furnace, water heater, stove).
The danger would be if carbon monoxide is pulled into your home instead of going out the vent pipe as it should, caused by negative air pressure because your home is too tight.
You should have a carbon monoxide detector in areas with gas appliances.
Next month, get ready to save gasoline by adjusting your driving habits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.