Have you heard the name Wayne Gerdes?
Wayne coined the term “hypermiling” in 2004, when he began to use specific techniques to increase the gas mileage of vehicles he drove, routinely getting 60 mpg with a Honda Accord.
Though some of Wayne’s methods may be considered dangerous and possibly illegal in some states, most people can increase their vehicle’s mpg by 10 to 20% (or more) by driving more efficiently.
It’s easy to drive inefficiently — just mash the accelerator and use your brakes as much as possible.
Driving efficiently is more challenging, a combination of art and science.
Start by setting up your car for efficiency — keep it tuned and use oil of the lowest viscosity recommended for your vehicle.
Make sure your tires have the correct air pressure and are aligned and balanced.
Lower rolling resistance tires can help.
Remove unnecessary weight from your vehicle and also roof racks.
Think about driving one of three ways that basically do the same thing:
With conservation of momentum.
As if you had no brakes.
Like you were riding a bicycle.
All three ideas suggest keeping a steady speed.
Your vehicle has low efficiency when you are accelerating, especially from a complete stop (remember ‘inertia’ from physics?).
Drive the speed limit or less.
If you double your speed, the air resistance quadruples (physics again).
Idling. Your gas mileage is 0 mpg when idling.
The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that 6 billion gallons of fuel are wasted each year from idling.
One easy way to reduce idling is to stop using drive-throughs.
Another is to stay out of the school “pick-up lines.”
Idling to warm up your engine in winter is not necessary, and does more harm than good on modern vehicles.
Warm your entire car by starting it and driving slowly for the first couple miles.
Waiting for a train or a person? Turn your car off; 10 seconds of running your car takes as much fuel as starting it.
Does the UPS driver leave the truck running to walk up to your house and back to the truck?
City driving is the most inefficient driving for most vehicles.
Some things you can do to help are to plan multiple stops, plan your route and time of day (yes, Maguire Street is “a parking lot” at certain times) and park away from other cars for easy departure.
If driving on a street with stoplights, look ahead at the light and try to avoid coming to a complete stop.
My final words are have fun, challenge yourself to be more efficient, make driving an art and listen to slower music.
