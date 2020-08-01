Youth take part in goat show at Johnson County Youth Fair

Grayci Holcomb, Marlys Kanneman, Riley Edmunds and Cooper Parsons showcase their goats at the goat show during the Johnson County Youth Fair.

 Submitted Photo

JOHNSON COUNTY — Local participants competed for awards and ribbons during the goat show at the Johnson County Youth Fair July 8 - 12.

The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, their 4-H and where they are from.

It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.

GOATS

Class - Doeling 3 months and younger

Riley Edmunds, Blue (3), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg

Grayci Holcomb, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Odessa

Class - Doe 3 to 8 months

Marlys Kanneman, Blue (2), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Reserve Champion Junior Doe

Riley Edmunds, Blue (3)

Class - Doe 9 to 22 months, dry

Riley Edmunds, Blue, Champion Junior Doe

Class - Doe under 2 years in milk

Marlys Kanneman, Blue, Reserve Champion Senior Doe

Class - Doe 2 years and under 3 years in milk

Marlys Kanneman, Blue (2)

Riley Edmunds, Blue, Champion Dairy Goat Showmanship

Grayci Holcomb, Blue (2)

Class - Doe 3 years and under 5 years in milk

Marlys Kanneman, Blue

Riley Edmunds, Blue 

Class - Doe 5 years and over in milk

Riley Edmunds, Blue, Champion Senior Doe, Best Doe of Show

Class - Dam and Daughter

Marlys Kanneman, Blue 

Riley Edmunds, Blue 

Class - Get of Sire

Riley Edmunds, Blue 

Class - Dairy Herd

Riley Edmunds, Blue 

Marlys Kanneman, Blue 

Class - Best Udder

Riley Edmunds, Blue 

Marlys Kanneman, Blue 

Class - Boer Goat Bucks 3 to under 6 months

Brock Krewson, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg, Champion Boer Goat Buck

Class - Boer Goat Does 3 to under 6 months

Brock Krewson, Blue, Champion Boer Goat Junior Doe

Class - Boer Goat Does 6 to under 9 months

Cooper Parsons, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, Reserve Champion Boer Goat Junior Doe

Class - Boer Goat Does 16 to under 20 months

Brock Krewson, Blue (2), Champion Boer Goat Senior Doe, Champion Overall Boer Goat Doe, Reserve Champion Boer Goat Senior Doe

Class - Market Goat — Meat Breeds by weight

Brock Krewson, Blue (2), Reserve Champion Rate of Gain

Cooper Parsons, Blue, Champion Market Goat, Champion Rate of Gain, Champion Farm Bred & Raised

August Hoeper, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview, Champion Senior Showmanship

Maggie Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, Reserve Champion Market Goat, Champion Intermediate Showmanship

