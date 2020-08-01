Youth take part in goat show at Johnson County Youth Fair

JOHNSON COUNTY — Local participants competed for awards and ribbons during the goat show at the Johnson County Youth Fair July 8 - 12.
The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, their 4-H and where they are from.
It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.
GOATS
Class - Doeling 3 months and younger
Riley Edmunds, Blue (3), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Grayci Holcomb, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Odessa
Class - Doe 3 to 8 months
Marlys Kanneman, Blue (2), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Reserve Champion Junior Doe
Riley Edmunds, Blue (3)
Class - Doe 9 to 22 months, dry
Riley Edmunds, Blue, Champion Junior Doe
Class - Doe under 2 years in milk
Marlys Kanneman, Blue, Reserve Champion Senior Doe
Class - Doe 2 years and under 3 years in milk
Marlys Kanneman, Blue (2)
Riley Edmunds, Blue, Champion Dairy Goat Showmanship
Grayci Holcomb, Blue (2)
Class - Doe 3 years and under 5 years in milk
Marlys Kanneman, Blue
Riley Edmunds, Blue
Class - Doe 5 years and over in milk
Riley Edmunds, Blue, Champion Senior Doe, Best Doe of Show
Class - Dam and Daughter
Marlys Kanneman, Blue
Riley Edmunds, Blue
Class - Get of Sire
Riley Edmunds, Blue
Class - Dairy Herd
Riley Edmunds, Blue
Marlys Kanneman, Blue
Class - Best Udder
Riley Edmunds, Blue
Marlys Kanneman, Blue
Class - Boer Goat Bucks 3 to under 6 months
Brock Krewson, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg, Champion Boer Goat Buck
Class - Boer Goat Does 3 to under 6 months
Brock Krewson, Blue, Champion Boer Goat Junior Doe
Class - Boer Goat Does 6 to under 9 months
Cooper Parsons, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, Reserve Champion Boer Goat Junior Doe
Class - Boer Goat Does 16 to under 20 months
Brock Krewson, Blue (2), Champion Boer Goat Senior Doe, Champion Overall Boer Goat Doe, Reserve Champion Boer Goat Senior Doe
Class - Market Goat — Meat Breeds by weight
Brock Krewson, Blue (2), Reserve Champion Rate of Gain
Cooper Parsons, Blue, Champion Market Goat, Champion Rate of Gain, Champion Farm Bred & Raised
August Hoeper, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview, Champion Senior Showmanship
Maggie Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, Reserve Champion Market Goat, Champion Intermediate Showmanship
