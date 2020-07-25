JOHNSON COUNTY — Local youth were given the chance to present their dogs, cats, poultry and rabbits during the small animal show at the Johnson County Youth Fair July 8 - 12.
The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, their 4-H and where they are from.
It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.
DOG
Class - Costume class, all ages
Marlys Kanneman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Riley Edmunds, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Emilee Colhour, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Champion Costume
Rebekah Papasifakis, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Brooklynn Fleming, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton
Class - Trick Class
Emilee Colhour, Blue
Rebekah Papasifakis, Blue, Champion Trick
Riley Edmunds, Blue
Marlys Kanneman, Blue
Brooklynn Fleming, Blue
POULTRY
Class - Standard Chicken (young)
Grayci Holcomb, Blue (2), Blackwater Bobcats, Odessa, Champion Standard and Reserve Standard
Rebekah Papasifakis, Blue (2)
Class - Standard Chickens (old)
Rebekah Papasifakis, Blue (2), Best of Class
Grayci Holcomb, Blue
Colt Holcomb, Blue (2), Blackwater Bobcats, Odessa
Class - Non Standard Chickens Bantams (old)
Colt Holcomb, Blue, Champion Junior Showmanship
Grayci Holcomb, Blue
Class - Production Hens
Rebekah Papasifakis, Red, Champion Senior Showmanship
Class - Live Market Poultry
Conner Davis, Blue, Mineral Creek, Warrensburg, Champion Intermediate Showmanship
Class - Hatching Chick
Carleigh Wilson, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
RABBIT
Class - Senior Buck Under 6.5 Pounds, Over 6 Months
Kasey Johnson-Atkins, Blue (3), Union Chapel Lions, Holden, Best of Class and Reserve Grand Champion
Class - Senior Doe Under 6.5 Pounds, Over 6 Months
Kasey Johnson-Atkins, Blue (4), Best of Class and Grand Champion
Class - Meat Pen of 3 Rabbits
Marlys Kanneman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Best Meat Pen and Champion Senior Showmanship
CAT
Class - Cat Showmanship
Luke Myers, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg
Riley Edmunds, Blue
Class - Cat Queen
Riley Edmunds, Blue (2)
Class - Cat Tom
Luke Myers, Blue
