JOHNSON COUNTY — Local youth were given the chance to present their dogs, cats, poultry and rabbits during the small animal show at the Johnson County Youth Fair July 8 - 12.

The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, their 4-H and where they are from.

It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.

DOG

Class - Costume class, all ages

Marlys Kanneman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg

Riley Edmunds, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg

Emilee Colhour, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Champion Costume

Rebekah Papasifakis, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg

Brooklynn Fleming, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton

Class - Trick Class

Emilee Colhour, Blue

Rebekah Papasifakis, Blue, Champion Trick

Riley Edmunds, Blue

Marlys Kanneman, Blue

Brooklynn Fleming, Blue

POULTRY

Class - Standard Chicken (young)

Grayci Holcomb, Blue (2), Blackwater Bobcats, Odessa, Champion Standard and Reserve Standard

Rebekah Papasifakis, Blue (2)

Class - Standard Chickens (old)

Rebekah Papasifakis, Blue (2), Best of Class

Grayci Holcomb, Blue

Colt Holcomb, Blue (2), Blackwater Bobcats, Odessa

Class - Non Standard Chickens Bantams (old)

Colt Holcomb, Blue, Champion Junior Showmanship

Grayci Holcomb, Blue

Class - Production Hens

Rebekah Papasifakis, Red, Champion Senior Showmanship

Class - Live Market Poultry

Conner Davis, Blue, Mineral Creek, Warrensburg, Champion Intermediate Showmanship

Class - Hatching Chick

Carleigh Wilson, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg

RABBIT

Class - Senior Buck Under 6.5 Pounds, Over 6 Months

Kasey Johnson-Atkins, Blue (3), Union Chapel Lions, Holden, Best of Class and Reserve Grand Champion

Class - Senior Doe Under 6.5 Pounds, Over 6 Months

Kasey Johnson-Atkins, Blue (4), Best of Class and Grand Champion

Class - Meat Pen of 3 Rabbits

Marlys Kanneman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Best Meat Pen and Champion Senior Showmanship

CAT

Class - Cat Showmanship

Luke Myers, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg

Riley Edmunds, Blue

Class - Cat Queen 

Riley Edmunds, Blue (2)

Class - Cat Tom

Luke Myers, Blue

