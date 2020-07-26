JOHNSON COUNTY — Local youth were given the chance to show their heifers, bulls and steers during the beef show at the Johnson County Youth Fair July 8 - 12.

The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, their 4-H and where they are from.

It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.

BEEF

Class - Senior Heifer Calves, Lim-Flex

Samantha Callahan, Blue, Crest Ridge FFA, Centerview, Reserve Champion LimFlex Heifer

Class - Senior Heifer Calves, Simmental

Kennedy Early, Blue, Leeton FFA, Leeton, Champion Simmental Heifer

Class - Senior Heifer Calves, Crossbred

Corbin Brockhaus, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Holden, Champion Crossbred Heifer

Class - Summer Yearling Heifer, Crossbred

Kyleigh Stowell, Blue, Union Chapel Lions, Holden, Reserve Champion Crossbred Heifer

Class - Junior Yearling Heifer Calves, Lim-Flex

Samantha Callahan, Blue, Reserve Champion LimFlex Heifer

Corbin Brockhaus, Blue, Champion Junior Showmanship

Wyatt Seymour, Blue, Knob Noster FFA, Knob Noster

Tavia Seymour, Blue, Heartland 4-H Club, Knob Noster

Class - Junior Yearling Heifer, Hereford

Dean Underwood, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton, Champion Hereford Heifer

Class - Junior Yearling Heifer, Limousin

Samantha Callahan, Blue, Crest Ridge FFA, Centerview, Champion Limousin Heifer and Overall Champion Heifer

Jillian Mudd, Blue, Leeton FFA, Knob Noster

Class - Junior Yearling Heifer, Shorthorn

Kaelyn Counts, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, Champion Shorthorn Heifer

Addison Counts, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, Champion Intermediate Showmanship

Class - Junior Heifer Calves, Simmental

Chezney Early, Blue, Leeton FFA, Leeton, Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer

Class - Junior Yearling Heifer, Foundation Simmental

Kennedy Early, Blue, Reserve Champion Foundation Simmental Heifer

Chezney Early, Blue, Champion Foundation Simmental Heifer, Overall Reserve Champion Heifer and Champion Farm Bred & Raised

Class - Senior Yearling Heifer, Lem-Flex

Corbin Brockhaus, Blue, Champion LimFlex Heifer

Class - Senior Yearling Heifer, Limousin

Samantha Callahan, Blue 

Corbin Brockhaus, Blue, Reserve Champion Limousin Heifer

Class - Senior Yearling Heifer, Shorthorn

Addison Counts, Blue, Reserve Champion Shorthorn Heifer

Class - Senior Yearling Heifer, Simmental

Cheyenne Withrich, Blue, Leeton FFA, Leeton

Class - Steers

Chezney Early, Blue, Champion Steer, Champion Farm Bred & Raised and Champion Senior Showmanship

Jillian Mudd, Blue (2), Reserve Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Farm Bred & Raised

Kyleigh Stowell, Blue (2), Reserve Champion Rate of Gain

Addison Counts, Blue 

Kaelyn Counts, Blue, Champion Rate of Gain

Cooper Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg

Class - Senior Bull Calves, Limousin

Samantha Callahan, Blue, Champion Limousin Bull and Champion Bred and Owned Bull

Class - Junior Yearling Bulls, Limousin

Jillian Mudd, Blue, Reserve Champion Limousin Bull

Wyatt Seymour, Blue 

