JOHNSON COUNTY — Local youth were given the chance to show their heifers, bulls and steers during the beef show at the Johnson County Youth Fair July 8 - 12.
The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, their 4-H and where they are from.
It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.
BEEF
Class - Senior Heifer Calves, Lim-Flex
Samantha Callahan, Blue, Crest Ridge FFA, Centerview, Reserve Champion LimFlex Heifer
Class - Senior Heifer Calves, Simmental
Kennedy Early, Blue, Leeton FFA, Leeton, Champion Simmental Heifer
Class - Senior Heifer Calves, Crossbred
Corbin Brockhaus, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Holden, Champion Crossbred Heifer
Class - Summer Yearling Heifer, Crossbred
Kyleigh Stowell, Blue, Union Chapel Lions, Holden, Reserve Champion Crossbred Heifer
Class - Junior Yearling Heifer Calves, Lim-Flex
Samantha Callahan, Blue, Reserve Champion LimFlex Heifer
Corbin Brockhaus, Blue, Champion Junior Showmanship
Wyatt Seymour, Blue, Knob Noster FFA, Knob Noster
Tavia Seymour, Blue, Heartland 4-H Club, Knob Noster
Class - Junior Yearling Heifer, Hereford
Dean Underwood, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton, Champion Hereford Heifer
Class - Junior Yearling Heifer, Limousin
Samantha Callahan, Blue, Crest Ridge FFA, Centerview, Champion Limousin Heifer and Overall Champion Heifer
Jillian Mudd, Blue, Leeton FFA, Knob Noster
Class - Junior Yearling Heifer, Shorthorn
Kaelyn Counts, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, Champion Shorthorn Heifer
Addison Counts, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, Champion Intermediate Showmanship
Class - Junior Heifer Calves, Simmental
Chezney Early, Blue, Leeton FFA, Leeton, Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer
Class - Junior Yearling Heifer, Foundation Simmental
Kennedy Early, Blue, Reserve Champion Foundation Simmental Heifer
Chezney Early, Blue, Champion Foundation Simmental Heifer, Overall Reserve Champion Heifer and Champion Farm Bred & Raised
Class - Senior Yearling Heifer, Lem-Flex
Corbin Brockhaus, Blue, Champion LimFlex Heifer
Class - Senior Yearling Heifer, Limousin
Samantha Callahan, Blue
Corbin Brockhaus, Blue, Reserve Champion Limousin Heifer
Class - Senior Yearling Heifer, Shorthorn
Addison Counts, Blue, Reserve Champion Shorthorn Heifer
Class - Senior Yearling Heifer, Simmental
Cheyenne Withrich, Blue, Leeton FFA, Leeton
Class - Steers
Chezney Early, Blue, Champion Steer, Champion Farm Bred & Raised and Champion Senior Showmanship
Jillian Mudd, Blue (2), Reserve Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Farm Bred & Raised
Kyleigh Stowell, Blue (2), Reserve Champion Rate of Gain
Addison Counts, Blue
Kaelyn Counts, Blue, Champion Rate of Gain
Cooper Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
Class - Senior Bull Calves, Limousin
Samantha Callahan, Blue, Champion Limousin Bull and Champion Bred and Owned Bull
Class - Junior Yearling Bulls, Limousin
Jillian Mudd, Blue, Reserve Champion Limousin Bull
Wyatt Seymour, Blue
