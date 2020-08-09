JOHNSON COUNTY — Local youth competed in a variety of contests during the horse show at the Johnson County Youth Fair July 8 - 12.
The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received/placing, their 4-H and where they are from.
It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.
Class - Showmanship — Novice
Hailey Bente, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton
Aiden Watterson, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Holden, High Point Novice
Isabella Coon, Red, Chilhowee Indians, Urich, Reserve High Point Novice
Class - Showmanship — 13 and under
Gabby Hansen, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Reserve High Point 13 & under
Malea Brewington, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Holden
Addilyn Watterson, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Holden
MaReya May, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Holden
Macie Remington, Red, Chilhowee Indians, Kingsville, High Point 13 & under
Class - Showmanship — 14 and over
Cydney Larson, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Warrensburg, Reserve High Point 14+
Class - Hunt Seat Equitation — Novice
Aiden Watterson, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Holden
Class Hunt Seat Equitation — 13 and under
Malea Brewington, Red
Addilyn Watterson, Red
Macie Remington, Red
Gabby Hansen, Red
Class Hunt Seat Equitation — 14 and over
Jillian Skidmore, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Holden, High Point 14+
Class Hunter Under Saddle,Novice
Aiden Watterson, Blue
Class - Hunter Under Saddle — 13 and under
Gabby Hansen, Blue
Macie Remington, Blue
Addilyn Watterson, Blue
Malea Brewington, Blue
Class - Hunter Under Saddle — 14 and over
Jillian Skidmore, Blue
Class - Western Horsemanship — Novice
Isabella Coon, Blue
Aiden Watterson, Blue
Hailey Bente, Red
Class - Western Horsemanship — 13 and under
Malea Brewington, Blue
Macie Remington, Blue
Addilyn Watterson, Blue
Gabby Hansen, Blue
MaReya May, Blue
Class - Western Horsemanship — 14 and over
Cydney Larson, Blue
Class - Western Pleasure, Novice
Isabella Coon, Blue
Aiden Watterson, Blue
Hailey Bente, Blue
Class - Western Pleasure — 13 & Under
Macie Remington, Blue
Gabby Hansen, Blue
Malea Brewington, Blue
MaReya May, Blue
Addilyn Watterson, Blue
Class - Western Pleasure — 14 & Up
Jillian Skidmore, Blue
Cydney Larson, Blue
Class - Reining 13 and Under
Gabby Hansen, Blue
Macie Remington, Blue
MaReya May, Blue
Class - Egg and Spoon — Novice
Aiden Watterson, 1st
Isabella Coon, 2nd
Hailey Bente, 3rd
Class - Egg and Spoon — 13 and Under
Addilyn Watterson, 1st
Macie Remington, 2nd
Malea Brewington, 3rd
Gabby Hansen, 4th
MaReya May, 5th
Class - Egg and Spoon — 14 and Over
Jillian Skidmore, 1st
Cydney Larson, 2nd
Class - Pole Bending — Novice
Aiden Watterson, 1st
Hailey Bente, 2nd
Isabella Coon, 3rd
Class - Pole Bending — 13 and Under
Gabby Hansen, 1st
Macie Remington, 2nd
Malea Brewington, 3rd
MaReya May, 4th
Class - Pole Bending — 14 and Over
Jillian Skidmore, 1st
Class - Barrel Racing — Novice
Isabella Coon, 1st
Aiden Watterson, 2nd
Hailey Bente, 3rd
Class - Barrel Racing — 13 and Under
Gabby Hansen, 1st
Macie Remington, 2nd
MaReya May, 3rd
Addilyn Watterson, 4th
Malea Brewington, 5th
Class - Barrel Racing — 14 and over
Jillian Skidmore, 1st
Cydney Larson, 2nd
