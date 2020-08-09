JOHNSON COUNTY — Local youth competed in a variety of contests during the horse show at the Johnson County Youth Fair July 8 - 12.

The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received/placing, their 4-H and where they are from.

It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.

Class - Showmanship — Novice

Hailey Bente, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton

Aiden Watterson, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Holden, High Point Novice

Isabella Coon, Red, Chilhowee Indians, Urich, Reserve High Point Novice

Class - Showmanship — 13 and under

Gabby Hansen, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Reserve High Point 13 & under

Malea Brewington, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Holden

Addilyn Watterson, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Holden

MaReya May, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Holden

Macie Remington, Red, Chilhowee Indians, Kingsville, High Point 13 & under

Class - Showmanship — 14 and over

Cydney Larson, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Warrensburg, Reserve High Point 14+

Class - Hunt Seat Equitation — Novice

Aiden Watterson, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Holden

Class Hunt Seat Equitation — 13 and under

Malea Brewington, Red

Addilyn Watterson, Red 

Macie Remington, Red 

Gabby Hansen, Red 

Class Hunt Seat Equitation — 14 and over

Jillian Skidmore, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Holden, High Point 14+

Class Hunter Under Saddle,Novice

Aiden Watterson, Blue 

Class - Hunter Under Saddle — 13 and under

Gabby Hansen, Blue 

Macie Remington, Blue 

Addilyn Watterson, Blue 

Malea Brewington, Blue 

Class - Hunter Under Saddle — 14 and over

Jillian Skidmore, Blue 

Class - Western Horsemanship — Novice

Isabella Coon, Blue 

Aiden Watterson, Blue 

Hailey Bente, Red 

Class - Western Horsemanship — 13 and under

Malea Brewington, Blue 

Macie Remington, Blue

Addilyn Watterson, Blue 

Gabby Hansen, Blue 

MaReya May, Blue 

Class - Western Horsemanship — 14 and over

Cydney Larson, Blue

Class - Western Pleasure, Novice

Isabella Coon, Blue 

Aiden Watterson, Blue 

Hailey Bente, Blue 

Class - Western Pleasure — 13 & Under

Macie Remington, Blue

Gabby Hansen, Blue 

Malea Brewington, Blue

MaReya May, Blue 

Addilyn Watterson, Blue 

Class - Western Pleasure — 14 & Up

Jillian Skidmore, Blue 

Cydney Larson, Blue 

Class - Reining 13 and Under

Gabby Hansen, Blue 

Macie Remington, Blue 

MaReya May, Blue 

Class - Egg and Spoon — Novice

Aiden Watterson, 1st 

Isabella Coon, 2nd 

Hailey Bente, 3rd 

Class - Egg and Spoon — 13 and Under

Addilyn Watterson, 1st 

Macie Remington, 2nd 

Malea Brewington, 3rd 

Gabby Hansen, 4th 

MaReya May, 5th 

Class - Egg and Spoon — 14 and Over

Jillian Skidmore, 1st 

Cydney Larson, 2nd 

Class - Pole Bending — Novice

Aiden Watterson, 1st 

Hailey Bente, 2nd 

Isabella Coon, 3rd 

Class - Pole Bending — 13 and Under

Gabby Hansen, 1st 

Macie Remington, 2nd 

Malea Brewington, 3rd 

MaReya May, 4th 

Class - Pole Bending — 14 and Over

Jillian Skidmore, 1st 

Class - Barrel Racing — Novice

Isabella Coon, 1st 

Aiden Watterson, 2nd 

Hailey Bente, 3rd 

Class - Barrel Racing — 13 and Under

Gabby Hansen, 1st 

Macie Remington, 2nd 

MaReya May, 3rd 

Addilyn Watterson, 4th 

Malea Brewington, 5th 

Class - Barrel Racing — 14 and over

Jillian Skidmore, 1st 

Cydney Larson, 2nd 

