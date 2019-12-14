WARRENSBURG — Brianna Munsterman and Rebekah Papasifakis, both of Warrensburg, were among the nearly 900 youth delegates from 44 states and Puerto Rico attending the 2019 National 4-H Congress from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The National 4-H Congress experience allows 4-H members from across the country to learn new skills through workshops, hear from nationally recognized speakers and experience Southern culture.
Selection for this trip combines scores from a written recognition form and interview.
Attendance at National 4-H Congress is a culminating event for many 4-H’ers and a highly sought after award.
Only 20 4-H members from Missouri were selected to attend.
During National 4-H Congress, youth participated in a wide range of educational workshops and heard from speakers such as the current Miss America.
Delegates also participated in a morning of service around Atlanta.
Activities included working in classrooms and cleaning up parks.
Youth had the opportunity to tour some of Atlanta’s landmarks such as Coca-Cola, CNN, the Martin Luther King, Jr. visitor center and others.
For more information about 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu or contact the local Extension Center at (660) 747-3193.
