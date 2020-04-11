Although the local MU Extension office is closed right now, soil testing is still going on at the main University of Missouri campus lab because agriculture is considered an essential service.
Those needing their soil tested are still able to send lab samples on their own rather than through the extension.
Soil samples should be submitted directly to the Soil and Plant Testing Laboratory at 23 Mumford Hall, Columbia, Missouri.
More information on how to submit soil samples can be found at extension2.missouri.edu/spl-submit-samples?fbclid=IwAR2vOW3TzZFQUyaxhFqkyeCabcLEfbIIj6SUai6j3QyJ_NUWvnz_pTg9qm0.
