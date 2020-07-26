JOHNSON COUNTY — One Centerview and three Holden farms were recognized as Century Farms by the University of Missouri Extension this year.
The Century Farm program is an annual program of MU Extension, co-sponsored by the Missouri Farm Bureau, that recognizes farms that have been in operation for 100 years or more.
The Johnson County 2020 Century Farm criteria included:
- The same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years or more as of December 2020.
- The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption.
- The present farm shall consist of no less than 40 acres of the original land and must contribute to the overall farm financial income.
The following farms were recognized as 2020 Century Farm Families:
The Glenn & Wanda Brooks Farm
Currently owned by Wanda Brooks, the farm was originally owned by Ira C. Brooks, Wanda Brooks' father-in-law.
They acquired the original farm of 40 acres in 1914 on N.W. 850 Road, Holden.
The Leslie & Denise Brooks Farm
Currently owned by Leslie and Denise Brooks, the farm was originally owned by Aaron Brooks, the great-grandfather of Leslie Brooks.
It was acquired in 1914 as an 80 acre farm on N.W. 850 Road, Holden.
The James & Patricia Grainger Farm
Currently owned by James R. and Patricia Grainger, the farm was originally owned by U.F. and Elizabeth A. Grainger, grandparents of James R. Grainger.
It was acquired in 1920 as a 195 acre farm on S.W. 200 Road in Centerview.
Haun Farms
Currently owned by Thomas E. and Misty J. Haun, the farm was originally owned by T.A. and Cora Haun, great-grandparents of Thomas E. Haun.
The 120 acres was acquired in 1918 at S.W. 1001 Road in Holden.
All family farms will be recognized at an upcoming University of Missouri Extension-Johnson County event.
Applications for 2021 Century Farms will be available beginning Feb. 1, 2021.
