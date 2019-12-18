JEFFERSON CITY — Todd Hays, of Monroe City, was reelected to a two-year term as vice president of the Missouri Farm Bureau Federation during the organization’s 105th annual meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Hays was first elected vice president in 2010 and previous to that served on the board of directors in the second district seat, representing northeast Missouri.
Before his election to the board, Hays was appointed MOFB Young Farmers and Ranchers chairman in 2003, serving in an advisory capacity on the board for one year.
Hays is a fifth-generation farmer.
Together with his wife, Rosanne, they operate a crop and livestock farm, managing a 600-sow herd and finishing hogs for market, in partnership with Rosanne’s mother and brother.
The Hays’ son, Donnie, manages the sow operation and is involved in the row crop farm.
Donnie, his wife, Ashley, and children Thea and Madden, live in Monroe City.
The Hays also have a daughter, Juliana, who works for the Southern Glazers distributer in St. Louis.
The Hays are Marion County Farm Bureau members and Todd is a county board member.
He has served as county vice president and county YF&R chairman.
At the state level, he serves as chairman of both Farm Bureau’s Resolutions and FARM-PAC Review committees.
Community involvement includes the Knights of Columbus, FFA Alumni and Monroe City Agri-leaders.
Todd has been a member of the Monroe City R-1 School Board.
Commodity group involvement includes the pork and cattlemen’s producer associations.
Todd received the FFA State Farmer Degree in 1984 and was named a FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer in 2004.
He was the Missouri Outstanding Young Farmer in 1997.
