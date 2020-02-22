STOCKTON — “Hay production is important to the Southwest Missouri forage and livestock industry,” Regional MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist Patrick Davis said.
Whether selling or feeding hay to livestock, harvesting and baling hay properly at the right time is important for a high-quality product.
A high-quality product will lead to better hay demand or less cattle supplementation during hay feeding.
“Soil fertility and nutrients are impacted by hay production,” Davis said.
Understanding this impact is important to make sure soil nutrients removed during the hay making process are replenished for optimum hay production in the future.
“Understanding the economics of hay production, as well as cattle nutrition and hay feeding, is important to farm operation profit potential,” Davis said.
Proper economics of hay production, making sure cattle nutrient needs are met and limiting wastage during the hay making and feeding process will help to improve farm operation profit potential.
To fulfill educational needs, MU Extension is collaborating with Heartland Tractor, Heritage Tractor, Feldman Crop Insurance Agency and Four State Ag to provide a three-night regional hay school discussing hay production and how to capture the value of investment.
The school will begin at 6 p.m. on the evenings of March 17, 23 and 24 at the Vernon County Fairgrounds Centennial Building in Nevada, Missouri.
MU Extension Agriculture Specialists will provide the education. Topics will include:
- How and when to produce quality hay.
- The economics of hay production.
- The agronomic impact on the soil.
- Cattle nutrition and hay feeding.
The fee for the three-night school is $35 per person.
To attend, register by contacting the Vernon County MU Extension Center at (417) 448-2560 and mail fee to 100 W. Cherry St., Nevada, Missouri 64772 by March 13.
In addition, you can register online by the deadline at extension2.missouri.edu/events/2020-regional-hay-school-nevada-mo.
A meal will be provided each evening.
For more information on the school, contact the Vernon County MU Extension Center or Patrick Davis at (417) 276-3313 or by email at davismp@missouri.edu.
More information on how to improve grasslands can be found at extension2.missouri.edu/programs/nrcs-mu-grasslands-project.
