STOCKTON — MU Extension announced it has decided to change the MU Extension Regional Hay School scheduled for the evenings of March 31, April 2 and April 7 to an online format as it monitors the ongoing national response to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The school will begin each evening at 6 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.
The online format will be Zoom and the link to participate will be shared upon registration.
MU Extension Agriculture Specialists will educate the public on topics of:
- How and when to produce quality hay
- The economics of hay production
- The agronomic impact on the soil
- Cattle nutrition and hay feeding
The revised fee for the workshop will be $20 per person.
To attend, register by contacting the Dade County MU Extension Center at (417) 637-2112 and mail fee to 2 N. Main St., Greenfield, Missouri by March 27.
In addition, you can register online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/regional-hay-school-lockwood-mo by the deadline.
For more information on the school, contact the Dade County MU Extension Center or Patrick Davis at (417) 276-3313 or by email at davismp@missouri.edu.
You may also find more information on how to improve your grasslands at extension2.missouri.edu/programs/nrcs-mu-grasslands-project.
