JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri FFA Association named Terry M. Cunconan, Warrensburg, an Honorary State FFA Degree recipient.
Cunconan is a professor of communication studies at the University of Central Missouri and previously served as chair of the department of communication for five years.
His teaching, research and consulting practices focus on the areas of corporate/crisis communication, social media assessment/training, professional speaking and quantitative statistics.
He also serves as the assistant coach for the UCM softball team.
For 20 years, Cunconan has served as director and facilitator of the Public Speaking Academy for Missouri FFA, an annual event hosted on the UCM campus.
In addition, Cunconan works with numerous organizations to develop client-based, service-learning, high-impact projects.
He is a certified Dale Carnegie trainer.
The Missouri FFA Association recognizes Honorary State FFA Degree recipients for their valuable efforts and contributions to the FFA organization and its members.
Those eligible to receive the Honorary FFA Degree include farmers, school superintendents, principals, members of the board of education, chapter advisors, teachers, staff members in agricultural education, business professionals and others who are helping to advance agricultural education and the FFA.
