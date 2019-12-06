COLUMBIA — A new sale for Show-Me-Select heifers may start in northwestern Missouri, but area cow-calf farmers must first join to produce and sell the quality beef replacements.
Jenna Monnig, University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist, leads this effort.
The first step in bringing Show-Me-Select heifers to this region of Missouri will be a meeting on Dec. 16 in Trenton.
With help from MU beef reproduction specialists from Columbia, she will explain the Show-Me-Select Replacement Heifer Program and its added value.
“We’ll jump-start the program in this region and ask new producers to join,” Monnig said.
The attention-getting parts of the educational and marketing program are the spring and fall heifer sales.
The most value returns to enrolled herds of consignors.
However, buyers gain replacements to improve quality in a herd.
“Show-Me-Select provides high-quality beef heifers of sound body and high genetics,” Monnig said.
Those who join learn both genomics and heifer development.
Big advances are made in calving ease, which lowers death losses.
At the same time, new DNA in a herd fills needs in offspring.
Those can be maternal or carcass traits.
Both heifers and steers in enrolled herds gain value.
Six sales for spring calving heifers are underway around the state this fall.
“Show-Me-Select has been here for over 20 years,” Monnig said. “But it never caught on in northwest Missouri.”
Monnig, tasked with changing that, set the Trenton meeting.
The free meeting, and free supper, will be 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Barton Farm Campus of North Central Missouri College, 96 S.E. Eighth Ave., Trenton.
Before the new sale, area producers must join and raise heifers for sale.
Call the MU Extension Center in Mercer County at (660) 748-3315 or email monnigjm@missouri.edu to RSVP.
The meal sponsor is Vit-A-Zine.
The heifer program is based on research from the beef herd at MU Thompson Farm in Spickard.
Researchers who worked at the MU farm will talk at the meeting.
The MU Extension educational program provides a marketing outlet for quality beef heifers.
The steermates sell well to feedlots or packing plants.
Only farmers enrolled in SMS sell in the trademarked sales.
Increasingly, buyers from other states come to Missouri to buy bred heifers.
Those heifers carry unique black-and-gold ear tags.
The program has added millions of dollars to the state’s farm economy.
The teaching comes from MU Extension.
The sales are run by a group of heifer producers.
Farmers set the rules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.