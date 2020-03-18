STOCKTON — MU Extension announced it has changed the Sheep and Goat Workshop scheduled for April 9 in Stockton, Missouri, to an online format as it monitors the ongoing national response to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The workshop will still take place from 6 to 9 p.m. April 9.
MU Extension agriculture specialists will conduct the workshop and the topics covered will include:
- Nutritional Management
- Parasite Management
- Making a profit
The workshop will be done online via Zoom and the link to the workshop will be given to participants upon registration.
The revised cost of the workshop is $20 per person and payment along with registration needs to be completed by April 7 to the Cedar County MU Extension Center, 113 South St., Stockton.
You can also register online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/sheep-and-goat-production-workshop.
For all other questions, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at (417) 276-3313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.