STOCKTON — Now is the time to seed oats and clovers to improve spring cattle grazing resources and reduce costs, according to University of Missouri Extension Livestock Specialist Patrick Davis.
“Feed cost is a major cow-calf operation cost,” Davis said. “Seeding forages improves spring grazing pastures, reduces supplemental feed costs and potentially improves operation profit.”
Oats and clovers are forages to seed now for spring grazing to help reduce supplemental feed costs.
“Proper establishment and grazing management of oats and clovers is key for optimum cattle performance,” Davis said.
Davis said the MU Extension guide sheet G4652 offers helpful guidelines on how to do this.
“Proper grazing management is achieved through strip or rotational grazing,” Davis said.
Davis advises grazing oats approximately 60 days after planting and to begin grazing oats at five to six inches for optimum cattle performance.
Davis said initial stocking rates can be one animal to three acres and to adjust as growth changes.
“Clovers have more flexibility in establishment than oats because they can be broadcast or drilled,” Davis said.
However, Davis said drilling is the preferred method as drilling improves seed-to-soil contact and results in better establishment.
“If you broadcast seed, use cattle hoof action as well as the freezing and thawing process to work the seed into the soil,” Davis said.
Davis said grazing red clover when approximately half the plants are blooming will yield a feeding value similar to alfalfa.
Longer periods between grazing white clover plants in grass stands will reduce its proportion also.
“Clover grazing management is key for optimum cattle performance and persistence of the plant in the pastures,” Davis said.
Davis said white clover is a low dry matter, high digestibility forage that has potential to cause cattle bloat.
One way to prevent this is to slowly adapt the cattle to grazing the white clover.
Other preventative measures include providing supplemental proxalene or bloat blocks to cattle.
Placing white clover in a mixed grass stand reduces the chance of bloat.
Davis said red clover, a high-quality legume, improves spring grazing resources with less bloat potential.
Red clover, which is high in magnesium, can reduce the incidence of grass tetany.
Cattle face greater risk of grass tetany during spring grazing because of low magnesium levels in lush grass.
In addition, older early lactation cows are more susceptible to grass tetany due to reduced ability to mobilize magnesium and high nutrient demand.
In addition to adding red clover to pastures, producers should feed a high magnesium mineral 30 days prior to green up until grass growth is past the lush growing period to prevent grass tetany.
For more information on these topics, contact the local MU Extension agronomy or livestock field specialist.
Find additional resources at extension2.missouri.edu/programs/nrcs-mu-grasslands-project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.