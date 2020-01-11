WARRENSBURG — Agricultural commodity producers who need to obtain or renew a private pesticide applicator license can attend one of the following training sessions provided through University of Missouri Extension.
Those unable to attend one of the scheduled classes may obtain or renew their license on an individual basis at their county extension center.
This class also completes the EPA worker protection training program for agricultural employees who handle pesticides.
This class does not complete the requirement for either commercial applicators or applicators using synthetic auxin (Dicamba) herbicides.
MU Extension programs are open to everyone, but only individuals 18 years or older may receive a license.
Classes will last approximately two hours.
The scheduled dates for Johnson County:
- 2 p.m., Feb. 4, at the Johnson County Extension Office, 135 W. Market St. Register online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/private-pesticide-applicator-training-johnson-county-session-1.
- 6 p.m., Feb. 4, at the Johnson County Extension Office, 135 W. Market St. Register online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/private-pesticide-applicator-training-johnson-county-session-2.
Call the Johnson County UM Extension Center at (660) 747-3193 or Travis Harper at the Henry County Extension Center at (660) 885-5556 for more information.
