STOCKTON — “Fall calving season will be coming soon and preparation time is here,” MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist Patrick Davis said. “Heifers are the most susceptible to calving difficulties so pay special attention to them."
Davis advises for heifers to be located near the calving barn in case intervention during the calving process is needed.
“In addition, utilize pregnancy check data to have cows near the calving barn at their potential calving date,” Davis said.
Like heifers, Davis advises this strategy to cut down time needed to get cows into the calving barn if intervention is needed during calving.
“Walking though the facilities and equipment is important prior to the calving season,” Davis said.
Calving facility pens, chutes and stalls need to be clean, dry, strong, safe and functioning correctly.
All calving supplies need to be in the correct location.
Davis advises to have a five-gallon bucket with a flashlight and calving supplies available in case intervention during calving is needed away from the calving facilities.
“Have plenty of colostrum available in case it is needed after calving,” Davis said.
Calves need to receive an adequate amount of colostrum within 12 hours after birth.
Davis advises to have frozen colostrum available or consult a veterinarian on proper commercial colostrum to purchase.
Also consult a veterinarian on the proper amount and process for feeding colostrum to a newborn calf.
“Calving plan development and incorporation of your large animal veterinarian in that process is important for a successful calving season,” Davis said.
The plan should include information on when and how a person should intervene during the calving process as well as when veterinarian assistance is needed.
Davis advises all people working with the cattle to be educated on the plan and post the plan in the calving barn including contact information for the veterinarian or other people to contact if calving problems arise.
“Shade from warm temperatures early in the calving season as well as fly control are important in maintaining proper health of the calf after calving,” Davis said.
Davis advises plenty of shade in the calving pasture and implementation of fly control measures to reduce problems in these areas, which should promote optimum calf health.
“A live healthy calf is important to a cattle operations bottom line,” Davis said.
Proper preparation and planning for the calving season should increase the likelihood of a live calf being born and that calf being healthy until weaning.
For more information on preparing for a successful calving season, contact a local MU Extension livestock field specialist.
