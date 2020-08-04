STOCKTON — “Now is the time to develop a forage management plan to graze your cattle through the fall and winter,” MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist Patrick Davis said.
MU Extension is planning a free online Fall and Winter Cattle Forage Management Workshop on the evening of Aug. 6.
The workshop will begin at 7 p.m.
The topics of discussion by MU Extension Regional Agronomy Field Specialist will include:
- Fall and winter forage grazing alternatives and management discussing pasture and cover crops
- Nitrate and prussic acid considerations for cattle
To attend the workshop, register online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/fall-and-winter-cattle-forage-management-workshop by Aug. 5.
After registration, the ZOOM information for the meeting will be given.
For any other questions or information, contact Davis at (417) 955-0287 or by email at davismp@missouri.edu.
