The University of Missouri Extension, Johnson County recently hosted an election to select council members to serve a two-year term.
Newly elected council members include:
- Melissa Gower, Northeast District
- AnJanell Parsons, Southeast District
- Whitney Fleming, Southeast District
- Sandra Streit, Southwest District
- Connie Simmons, Northwest District
- Dale Jarman, Northwest District
- Larry Purcell, City of Warrensburg
- Paul Marbery, City of Warrensburg
- Ashley Duncan, North Half County At-Large
Also newly appointed to the council for 2020-2021 are:
- Gil Alligood, Master Gardeners
- Kasey Johnson-Atkins, 4-H Council
- Colleen Keary, 4-H Council
- Sandra Lenzmeier, City of Warrensburg to fill an unexpired term
- Alaina Davis, Missouri Farm Bureau
New members will begin their term Sunday, March 1, and were recently installed at the extension’s annual meeting.
Election of officers for 2020-2021 were held at that time.
Elected as chair was Sandra Streit; vice chair, Dale Jarman; secretary, Jennifer Evert; and treasurer, Kelly Fleming.
Three individuals were recognized as being named to the University of Missouri Extension Honor Roll for community leaders who have excelled in supporting or co-teaching named programs.
Those recognized were Arthur Fitzgerald, Greg Hall and Carol White.
Outgoing members were recognized for their years of service and dedication in fulfilling the mission of Missouri Extension.
Those members leaving the council are Carla Shaw, Art Fitzgerald, Cynthia Fleming, Nancy Shaw, William Wheat, Justin Phoenix, Ebanie Shaw and Carrol White.
Council membership is open to all citizens through the election process as established by Missouri law.
Members provide oversight and guidance for all University of Missouri Extension programs conducted in Johnson County, including agriculture, 4-H and youth programs, community economic development and human environmental sciences.
University of Missouri Extension brings the resources of the university to the people of Johnson County.
The extension center is located at 135 W. Market in Warrensburg.
For further information, call (660) 747-3193.
