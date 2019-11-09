Natural Resources Conservation Service announces No Tillage November campaign

COLUMBIA — During a special month-long campaign called “No Tillage November,” the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service is encouraging Missouri farmers to “keep the stubble” on their harvested crop fields and improve soil health.
The NRCS project is mirrored after the national cancer awareness “No Shave November” campaign that encourages people not to shave during the entire month.
The NRCS campaign encourages farmers to keep tillage equipment in their machine sheds this fall and keep the crop stubble on their fields.
“No-till farming is a cornerstone soil health conservation practice, which also promotes water quality while saving farmers time and money,” State Conservationist J.R. Flores said. “This campaign is a fun way to remind farmers about the important relationship between tillage and soil health.”
Improving soil health also helps increase soil biological activity, which can simulate tillage, provide nutrient benefits and reduce erosion.
For more information about the “No Tillage November” campaign, visit the Missouri NRCS website at bit.ly/NoTillNov2019.
