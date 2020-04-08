The University of Missouri Extension is offering “Town Hall” meetings for producers in various areas of agriculture.
The topics include:
- Home Horticulture: Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to noon
- Commercial Horticulture: Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m.
- Livestock/Forage: Wednesdays, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
- Field Crops: Wednesdays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Those interested should choose an interest area, submit their information and they’ll be sent an email with call-in information and a link if they wish to join online: ipm.missouri.edu/townHalls/.
Regional and state agriculture specialists will answer producer questions and provide a statewide update on growing conditions.
