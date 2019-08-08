LANCASTER — University of Missouri Extension will hold a workshop Aug. 23 and 24 on how to transfer your farm or business.
The workshop is 1 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at various locations throughout the state.
Class are planned in Kirksville, Adair County Annex Building; Bethany, MU Extension Center in Harrison County; Mount Vernon, MU Southwest Research Center; Higginsville, MU Extension Center in Lafayette County; and Fulton, MU Extension Center in Callaway County.
Preregister by 5 p.m. Aug. 19.
The cost is $120 for one person and $60 for each additional person from the same business or family.
One set of materials is provided.
Fees cover a handbook with case studies, and forms for planning, developing financial statements and recordkeeping.
Meals are served Friday evening and Saturday at noon.
A minimum number of participants at each site is necessary to hold the class.
The interactive program streams electronically.
Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.
A team of MU Extension educators with a variety of backgrounds in succession planning will lead the two-day workshop.
A Missouri probate judge and a certified financial planner also lend their expertise to the program.
This class will help owners of farms and small businesses begin making a plan to transfer their farm or business to the next generation.
Darla Campbell, MU Extension agricultural business specialist said topics include, but are not limited to, setting goals, assessing a farm’s or business’s strengths and weaknesses, the probate process in Missouri, estate planning tools, calculating retirement needs.
For more information, contact Campbell at (660) 457-3469 or campbelld@missouri.edu.
