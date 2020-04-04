HARRISONVILLE — The University of Missouri Extension is offering an eight-session “Boost Your Brain & Memory: Brain Fitness Class” beginning April 13 online via an application called Zoom.
Just as one can control and improve their general physical health with good habits so, too, they improve the health of their brain—boosting their memory and mental agility, as well as reducing their risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease or other causes of dementia.
According to Impact of the Education Boost Your Brain and Memory Program Among Senior Living Residents (The International Journal of Aging and Human Development, 2017), “Older adult participants completed measures of brain health knowledge, use of memory techniques, physical and intellectual activity and mindfulness at baseline and after the intervention group’s completion of the course.”
This class uses a whole-person approach that helps participants form new habits to live a healthier lifestyle, remember things better, be more organized, pay closer attention and regulate their emotions.
Each participant will receive a workbook including memory exercises, tips on nutrition and exercise and summaries of evidence-based research on brain health.
Classes will take place live from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.
There is a $40 per person cost associated with the program.
There is no additional fee to use Zoom, but a computer or smart phone with internet or data is needed.
Participants will be emailed a workbook and the link to participate each week from the MU Extension Office.
Register online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/boost-your-brain-and-memory-zoom-session or by calling the Cass County University of Missouri Extension Office at (816) 380-8460 by April 10.
A minimum of five must enroll in order to have the class.
For questions, call the facilitator Kyleigh Sullivan at (660) 619-1355.
Find MU Extension Kyleigh HDFS Specialist on Facebook for updates.
