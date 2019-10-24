STOCKTON — The MU Extension will host a Winter Cattle Feeding and Health Management Workshop on Nov. 25 near Nevada, Missouri.
“Now is a good time to discuss and make improvements to your winter cattle feeding and health program,” MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist Patrick Davis said. “Proper management in both of these areas should lead to optimum cattle performance and operation efficiency during the winter feeding period.”
MU Extension and Boehringer Ingelheim are cooperating to provide the Winter Cattle Feeding and Health Management Workshop at 6 p.m., Nov. 25, at the Three Cedar Event Center, 24327 E. Old Town Road, Nevada, Missouri 64772.
“Understanding the quality of your hay resources is important to a cattle winter feeding program,” Davis said.
As part of this workshop, a cattle producer can test hay with Custom Labs of Monett at a rate of $19.50 per sample.
Davis will discuss how to utilize hay-testing results in a winter cattle feeding program during the workshop and will incorporate producer analysis into his presentation.
Furthermore, Davis will work with cattle producers who have done an analysis to help them utilize that data into their winter feeding program.
Participants interested in conducting a hay test as part of the workshop should contact Davis at the Cedar County MU Extension Center at (417) 276-3313 or by email at davismp@missouri.edu for further instructions.
Jeff Schoen with Boehringer Ingelheim will also discuss proper cattle health management through the winter months.
Gobblers Roost will cater the workshop meal.
The workshop is free to the public.
To attend, preregister by Nov. 21 by contacting the Cedar County MU Extension Center at (417) 276-3313.
Contact MU Extension immediately if you need accommodations because of a disability, need to relay emergency medical information or need special arrangements if the building is evacuated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.